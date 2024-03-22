First National Bank Botswana and TheNeoHub Join Forces to Launch The FirstPreneur, An entrepreneurship development program in Botswana

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) and TheNeoHub announced their partnership in launching a groundbreaking entrepreneurship development program called The FirstPreneur, aimed at fostering growth and innovation within the small, medium, and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) sector in Botswana.

TheNeoHub is an incubator, accelerator, entrepreneurship, and enterprise development center that supports startups and entrepreneurs in Botswana and across Africa. One of the main goals of TheNeoHub is to support and empower the next generation of African entrepreneurs and innovators to build sustainable businesses that can create positive social and economic impact in their communities.

The FirstPreneur is a comprehensive two-year program aimed at nurturing, supporting, and accelerating entrepreneurs in building sustainable businesses. A first of its kind, The FirstPreneur represents a collaborative effort between First National Bank Botswana and TheNeoHub to empower existing SMMEs with the tools, resources, and support needed to succeed in today’s competitive business landscape.

FirstPreneur is open exclusively to 100% citizen-owned entities that have been in operation for at least two years. It is an intentional program designed to provide an extra push to entrepreneurs who have already demonstrated resilience and staying power but need additional support to accelerate their growth journey.

“We are delighted to announce our participation in this partnership, demonstrating our unwavering dedication to assisting businesses in their start, run, and grow endeavours. This initiative signifies our commitment to providing additional support to small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs). It is important to note that our program extends its benefits to all eligible businesses, irrespective of their existing banking affiliations” said FNB Director of Commercial, Ms Jennifer Makgabenyane.

“Entrepreneurship is a vital driver of economic growth and innovation, and we are committed to supporting the next generation of business leaders in Botswana hence our decision to get into this strategic department,” said The Neo Hub Founder and Director, Ms Zindzi Letsididi.