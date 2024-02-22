FNBB Prioritises Customer Experience and Digital Innovation 

Cost to income ratio to be maintained within predetermined levels

Executives note partnership with Morupule Coal Mine that benefits SMMEs

Refurbishment of Moshupa Boys Prison, hydroponics project at Women’s Prison also noted

GAZETTE REPORTER

For the remainder of the current financial year and beyond, the strategic focus of First National Bank Botswana will emphasise on enhancing customer experience through product refresh and channel optimisation, the executives highlighted a significant shift towards self-service secure digital channels.

This is emphasised by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Balisi Bonyongo, and the CEO, Steven Bogatsu, in the bank’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the six months ended 31 December 2023 delivered this week.

“The bank has been revamping its data journey through the deployment of appropriate technology, and benefits from the associated efforts will increasingly consolidate into the remainder of the financial year and well beyond,” they wrote in the report.

Aware that these enhancements may entail increased costs, the executives have assured stakeholders that the ratio of overall costs to income will be maintained within predetermined levels with guidance from the Board.

FNBB’s people agenda

Bonyongo and Bogatsu underscored the importance of FNBB’s people agenda, emphasising efforts to foster a high-performance culture.

They disclosed that a blueprint had been developed for this purpose, with implementation being the primary focus for the remainder of the financial year.

Regarding financial stability, the executives reported that the Capital and Liquidity positions of FNBB met the thresholds set by the Board, and exceeded regulatory requirements.

“This positions the bank for uninterrupted and sustainable growth into the future,” they noted.

Looking ahead, the executives expressed optimism about FNBB’s performance, emphasising considerations such as investor returns, sustainability integration into operations, and regulatory compliance.

SME mentoring

The two asserted that the bank remains committed to increasing its procurement spend focus on citizen owned companies in the form of funding to fulfilling purchase orders and SME mentoring through supplier development.

“Still on the development of Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises front, FNBB partnered with Morupule Coal Mine to optimise mining value chain opportunities through FNB Botswana’s value proposition,” they said.

“FNBB participated in the national campaign for Prisoner Rehabilitation and Reintegration through the refurbishment of the Moshupa Boys Prison and the Fisheries & Hydroponics projects at the Women’s Prison launched by His Excellency the President.”

Solar project

The two executives said these initiatives were achieved through the FNB Botswana Foundation to create sustainable benefits for communities as well as value for the bank’s clients, suppliers, and employees.

In the period under review, the bank also commissioned its first solar project at the Francistown Branch in line with its sustainable environment agenda.