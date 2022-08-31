FNBB Profit To Exceed P1bn

Expects profits to 30% to 35% higher than previous period

Publishes advance trading statement to meet BSE requirements

GAZETTE REPORTER

Leading commercial integrated service provider, First National Bank Botswana’s (FNBB) profit before tax for the period the 12-month period ended 30 June 2022 will be more P1 billion.

This is revealed in the bank’s trading statement (2022/22 financial results) published with the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) recently in accordance with the Listing Requirements of the BSE for listed company to announce, through the BSE, any likely or anticipated material change to the financial results for the next reporting period.

Up to P315m more

“The Board of Directors of FNB wishes to inform shareholders that the company’s overall profit before tax for the 12-month period ended 30 June 2022 will be higher than that reported in the previous corresponding period by between 30 percent and 35 percent, which in number terms is an increase of between P270 million and P315 million,” the bank says in the statement.

The profit before tax for the corresponding period ended 30 June 2021 was P901 million.

FNBB notes that the full details of the financial results will be provided to shareholders at the time of the announcement of the audited financial results for the 12-month period ended June 2022, due to be released on 15 September 2022.

“Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a full announcement is made,” says the FNBB trading statement.

FNBB is the largest commercial bank in the country. It provides a full range of banking services to individuals as well as large and small businesses through an array of technologically-driven services.

The bank has a nationwide branch and automated teller machine (ATM and ADT) network, as well as self-service channels such as Cash Plus and digital platforms like online banking, an FNB App and cellphone banking.

The bank provides its customers with convenient access to banking solutions around the clock.