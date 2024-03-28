Gambling Authority Receives Special Recognition at African Gaming Expo 

GAB recognised for nurturing a responsible and well-regulated gambling environment in Botswana

Botswana’s burgeoning gambling industry is poised to generate 3000 jobs when fully operational

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Gambling Authority of Botswana (GAB) has received a Special Recognition Award at the recently-ended African Gaming Expo (AGE) that was held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, which serves as a pinnacle for the African gaming industry, witnessed the convergence of suppliers, operators, and regulators from across the continent.

The esteemed AGE accolade acknowledged the unwavering commitment of the Gambling Authority of Botswana to nurturing a responsible and well-regulated gambling environment in Botswana.

Perseverance

Expressing gratitude for the honour bestowed upon it, the CEO of GAB, Peter Emolemo Kesitilwe, remarked: “We are privileged to receive this honour from our peers in the African gaming industry.”

Kesitilwe noted that the award symbolises the relentless dedication and perseverance exhibited by the Gambling Authority team.

“As the Gambling Authority, we are steadfast in our mission to ensure the fair, transparent and responsible operation of the gambling industry in Botswana,” he said.

Inspiration and validation

He emphasised that the recognition serves as both inspiration and validation for the tireless efforts of the Gambling Authority team in its pursuit of excellence.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mmusi Kgafela, has said Botswana’s burgeoning gambling industry is poised to generate significant employment opportunities.

Presenting his ministry’s 2024/2025 estimates of expenditure from the consolidated and development funds in Parliament recently, Minister Kgafela projected creation of approximately 3000 jobs once the gambling industry value chain is fully operational.

He said the gambling industry value chain has been meticulously developed and disseminated to facilitate uptake by Batswana.

Limited Payout Machines

“A noteworthy aspect is the keen interest displayed by numerous Batswana businesses, who have applied for licences for gambling machines with limited bets and payout, commonly known as Limited Payout Machines,” said the minister.