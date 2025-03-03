Gambling Booms As Authorities Promote Responsible Betting

Listed among the top five online gambling nations on the African continent, Botswana aims to create 2,017 jobs in the industry and has accelerated the licensing of new gaming categories in which majority citizen shareholding is a key feature

GAZETTE REPORTER

As gambling surges in the country, the Gambling Authority of Botswana (GAB) is strengthening its efforts to ensure integrity, fairness and protection of gamblers, aiming to mitigate the risks associated with betting.

Speaking at the Big Africa Summit recently, the Board Chairman of Gab, Marvin Torto, underscored the urgency of the situation, citing new statistics that place Botswana among the top five online gambling nations on the African continent.

The 11th Annual Big Africa Summit 2025 – which examined igaming – was held at the Gaborone International Convention Centre where an impressive exhibition floor was a key feature. “This is both an opportunity and a challenge,” Torto said.

“We have been exporting jobs”

“While it demonstrates the growing demand for regulated betting, it also means that a significant portion of revenue is being lost to offshore platforms that do not contribute to our local economy.”

To curb this outflow of revenue, GAB has accelerated the licensing of new gaming categories, including betting and limited payout machines, to ensure that economic activity remains within Botswana’s jurisdiction.

“We have been exporting jobs and economic value,” Torto noted. “To counteract this, the Gambling Authority Board took decisive steps to fast-track licensing.”

72% citizen ownership

The initiative is already yielding results. Sixteen operators have been granted licences and three have commenced operations, employing 59 Batswana within a few weeks. In total, the licensed operators are expected to create 2,017 jobs.

The Gambling Authority of Botswana has also ensured significant local participation in the industry, securing 72 percent citizen ownership in newly licensed operations.

Botswana has been recognised for its commitment to responsible gambling, winning a continental accolade for the Best Responsible Gambling Initiative in Africa.

Self-help portal

The country is a member of the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) and the Gaming Regulators Africa Forum (GRAF), which have helped shape its regulatory approach.

Among its key initiatives, GAB has introduced a self-help portal that allows individuals to access self-exclusion tools and support services online. A 24-hour toll-free helpline is also available for those facing gambling-related harm.

Additionally, the Gambling Authority of Botswana has conducted extensive research on problem gambling, examining its socio-economic impact and risk factors in Botswana.

Safe and sustainable

Torto reaffirmed GAB’s commitment to refining regulatory frameworks to keep up with the rapidly evolving digital gambling landscape, ensuring that economic benefits stay within Botswana while minimising the risks to vulnerable individuals.

“We will intensify our efforts to protect people from the dangers of gambling while fostering a safe and sustainable industry,” he said.