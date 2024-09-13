Giyani Demo Plant Nears Completion 

Demo Plant will enable offtakers tonnes for testing rather than grams

7 of 9 modular process skids for high-purity manganese in place

GAZETTE REPORTER

Giyani Metals Corporation has announced significant strides in constructing its Demonstration Plant (Demo Plant).

The plant, designed to produce battery-grade manganese, is on track for commissioning and production in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the company’s latest update.

Giyani Metals is a Canadian company at the forefront of the K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project in Kanye.

July saw substantial progress, particularly with the installation of five additional modular process skids, or process modules, bringing the total to seven out of the nine planned modules.

Purification and crystallisation

These modules form the backbone of the plant’s hydrometallurgical process, which is crucial for the purification and crystallisation stages necessary to produce high-purity manganese.

Among the newly installed modules are three purification circuits, spread across two process modules. These circuits include reactors, filter feed tanks, and filtrate tanks, which are integral to removing impurities before the crystallisation process.

Another key addition is the Reagent make-up module, equipped with powder debagging stations and dissolution tanks for three primary reagent systems. These reagents are essential for the chemical processes within the plant and will be distributed across the facility as needed.

Water treatment and storage

The company has also completed the installation of the filtration process module. This module features four filter presses that support various impurity removal processes.

Additionally, a water treatment and storage module has been installed, encompassing both process water and reverse osmosis systems.

Installation of the instrumentation and electrical cabling, along with piping works, has commenced and is nearing completion for the Crystalliser Unit and its associated Process Module.

Ventilation system

This intricate work will extend to the remaining process modules in a sequenced manner. Regarding the plant’s supporting infrastructure, the ventilation system – designed to ensure a safe and comfortable operating environment – has been fully installed.

Furthermore, the main reticulation for the utility steam system has been installed and successfully pressure tested, marking another key milestone in the plant’s construction.

In addition to the core processes, Giyani has begun civil works for the external waste storage tank system. This system will collect process discharge and waste streams, which will be analysed to optimise the water recovery system designs for the commercial-scale plant.

The company is also conducting simulation test work on the Yokogawa Distributed Control System (DCS) software, which will be used to control the demo plant.

Critical insights

Unlike traditional batch or lock-cycle methods, the demo plant will operate as a continuous process flow, providing Giyani with critical insights into how the commercial plant will perform once operational.

“The project remains on track for commissioning and production of battery-grade manganese in Q4 2024 for offtaker testing and qualification,” said Danny Keating, President and CEO of Giyani Metals in the statement.

“It is exciting to see the Demo Plant coming together and appreciating the scale of the facility we are constructing, which is expected to be one of the largest battery-grade manganese process testing and optimisation facilities in the world.”

De-risking

Keating emphasised the importance of the Demo Plant’s continuous operation, noting that it will allow Giyani to preemptively detect and address potential issues that could arise during the ramp-up of the commercial plant.

“Successful construction and operation of the Demo Plant is key to demonstrating the inherent value of the project to investors,” he said.

“The plant’s ability to operate continuously at this pre-commercial scale will allow Giyani to understand how the Commercial Plant will respond ahead of construction, preemptively detecting and de-risking potential issues that could arise during ramp-up.”

Proprietary flowsheet

Keating also highlighted the demo plant’s role in optimising the company’s proprietary flowsheet and reducing operating costs. “The value of this facility as a tool to optimise our proprietary flowsheet and reduce operating costs will be immeasurable,” he said.

“The most important feature will be that we will now be able to provide offtakers with tonnes of product for testing, rather than providing samples measured in grams.

This level of production is not usually available until commercial production is achieved, further de-risking the Project for our potential partners and financiers.”