Giyani Ships First Battery-Grade Manganese to Offtakers

The shipment for offtaker testing is a significant breakthrough to commercial production for the company behind Botswana’s pioneering K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Giyani Metals Corp. has successfully shipped its first samples of High Purity Manganese Oxide (HPMO) to multiple potential offtake partners for testing and qualification.

This is a significant breakthrough to commercial production for the company behind Botswana’s pioneering K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project.

The milestone comes just two months after Giyani revealed it had achieved HPMO production at its Johannesburg-based demonstration plant, a critical step in de-risking the development of its full-scale commercial plant in Botswana.

Offtaker testing

“The Demo Plant is continuing to meet important operational objectives, with the shipment of HPMO being a major accomplishment that significantly endorses the project and has allowed us to move forward with offtaker testing,” said Giyani President and CEO, Charles FitzRoy.

The HPMO produced will be used by prospective customers to determine suitability for electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) batteries, which rely on battery chemistries such as Lithium-Manganese-Iron-Phosphate (LMFP), Lithium-Manganese-Nickel-Oxide (LMNO), and Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC).

While High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) remains the preferred material for NMC battery types, Giyani’s ability to offer both HPMO and HPMSM provides flexibility. Production of HPMSM is expected to begin in Q3 2025, followed by full-scale offtake qualification trials.

Clean energy future

“Our ability to produce HPMO and HPMSM gives Giyani that edge,” FitzRoy said. “It is clear that there is interest around our project and we appreciate the incredible support from our stakeholders.”

Giyani’s Demo Plant is currently the only known facility of its scale outside of China to demonstrate this level of manganese processing. The plant has not only proven the company’s flowsheet at scale but has also helped improve product purity and reduce environmental waste and emissions.

“Learnings from the commissioning of the Demo Plant, combined with ongoing optimisation work, have realised some very positive outcomes,” the company noted in a statement. These include the discovery of a new valuable by-product and a reduction in both tailings and emissions.

Ford and General Motors

With these advancements, Giyani has updated its project timeline. HPMSM production is now set for Q3 2025, with the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) completion slated for Q1 2026.

Construction of the Commercial Plant in Botswana is expected to begin in 2027, with production ramping up between 2028 and 2029 – perfectly timed to meet growing global demand for high-manganese battery chemistries.

FitzRoy acknowledged the importance of staying aligned with industry shifts, citing recent developments by automakers like Ford and General Motors.

Strategy Update Webinar

“The market continues to announce developments in higher manganese content battery chemistries, like Ford and GM’s recent lithium-manganese-rich (LMR) breakthroughs, which contain multiples more manganese than their current nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries,” he said.

“New developments in battery manufacture may open up the need for other forms of manganese, and it is vital that Giyani moves with the market.”

To provide further insights into its evolving strategy, FitzRoy is scheduled to host a Strategy Update Webinar on 20 May, which will include a Q&A session with stakeholders and investors.

