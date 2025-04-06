Govt Races To Bolster Energy Security Amid Rising Power Costs

Minister Kenewendo tells Parliament that Botswana generates 65% of its electricity needs while the shortfall is imported from neighbouring countries, including South Africa

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

With power outages blanketing the entire country, Botswana is intensifying efforts to increase local electricity generation and reduce dependence on costly imports.

Speaking in her ministry’s Committee of Supply speech in Parliament recently, the Minister of Minerals and Energy, Bogolo Kenewendo, said Botswana currently generates about 65 percent of its electricity needs while the remaining supply is imported from neighbouring countries, including South Africa.

4,800 gigawatt-hours a year

However, the cost of the imports is rising because regional demand outstrips supply. “The availability and reliability of our existing power plants, Morupule A and Morupule B, are key to the security of supply in the short to medium-term,” Kenewendo said.

Botswana’s electricity consumption stands at approximately 4,800 gigawatt-hours annually, with peak demand reaching 680 megawatts. Consumption is growing at around 5 percent per year and is projected to hit 7,000 gigawatt-hours by 2040.

Minister Kenewendo said part of the government’s strategy involves major coal-fired power projects to meet the country’s energy needs. She noted that the 600-megawatt coal-fired power plant at Mmamabule is now under development and is expected to be operational by 2027.

Renewable energy

Additionally, a brownfield 615-megawatt coal power plant is under consideration, with an implementation timeline of 18 to 24 months.

Kenewendo said Morupule A, which was refurbished in 2016, will be decommissioned in 2028 once sufficient base load is secured. The site may be repurposed for clean energy generation.

Despite its reliance on coal, Botswana is making gradual progress in shifting towards renewable energy.

“The ministry is making notable progress, albeit rather slowly, in transforming our power generation sources from predominantly coal to solar primary energy resources,” Kenewendo said.

Mmadinare Solar Cluster

She disclosed that the first large scale solar project, Phase 1 of the 50-megawatt Mmadinare Solar Cluster, began commercial operation on 12 March 2025.

The second phase – which is expected to add another 50 megawatts – is set for completion by year-end. The 100-megawatt Jwaneng solar project is also advancing, with financial completion anticipated in April 2025 and commercial operation expected by year-end.

Eight additional small scale solar PV projects totalling 26 megawatts are at the financial close stage and will be operational by the end of 2025. These projects are fully owned by Batswana.

Energy transition

In an effort to accelerate its energy transition, Botswana has revised its renewable energy targets. The new goal is for 50 percent of the country’s power generation to come from renewable sources by 2030.

To support this shift, the government is advancing three large-scale solar projects. The Maun Solar PV project will generate 500 megawatts while the Letlhakane and Isang solar PV projects will each contribute 400 megawatts.

Together with the Mmadinare and Jwaneng solar projects, these initiatives will contribute 1.5 gigawatts to the national grid.

Power purchase agreements

Kenewendo said the private sector is leading the development of these renewable energy projects, with Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) serving as the offtaker under long-term power purchase agreements of up to 25 years.

She said foreign investors are required to partner with Botswana-owned companies, holding at least 40 percent of project shares. Small-scale solar PV projects remain exclusively reserved for 100 percent citizen-owned businesses.

To ensure a viable and sustainable power sector, the government is reviewing the structure of the electricity supply industry, which could involve reassessing BPC’s role.

Universal access by 2030

“To improve the performance of the electricity supply industry and ensure its sustainability, the ministry is reviewing the electricity supply industry structure,” Kenewendo stated.

With electricity demand growing and regional supply tightening, Botswana’s energy transition is crucial to achieving universal electricity access by 2030 while maintaining security of supply.

