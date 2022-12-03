KFC Hands Over Refurbished Tsholofelo Park Basketball court

KFC is also giving away two tickets for a trip to New York to watch NBA games and tour NBA offices

KFC Botswana refurbished and recently handed over a basketball court at Tsholofelo Park in Gaborone to Botswana Basketball Association (BBA).

The handing over of the basketball court by KFC Botswana, in collaboration with BBA, took place on site at Tsholofelo South Park in Broadhurst.

“Our intention is to offer ongoing support to basketball in Africa, we have partnered with basketball associations for their national leagues to sponsor some of their fixtures to give back to our customers,” said the General Manager of KFC Botswana, Alana January.

NBA games

“We are also giving away a trip to New York with two tickets to watch live NBA games and tour NBA offices.”

She added that by refurbishing the basketball court, they are encouraging members of the community to explore their talents and promoting physical fitness.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Councillor for Tsholofelo South Balebogeng Tsoma, said it motivates the government to do more when companies support communities in this manner.

She urged the youth to use the refurbished basketball court and raised concern about people who vandalise such facilities.

Toilets and electricity

The president of BBA, Boineelo Hardy, noted: “It’s been great working with all the stakeholders to make sure this become a success.

“We hope issues of toilets and electricity at this facility will be addressed. This is the beginning of new things to come as we fully utilise this facility and take care of it.”

Meanwhile, Botswana’s national basketball team is ranked number 8 in Africa out of the continent’s 52 countries.

The team will represent Botswana at the FIBA World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers in Egypt from 30 November 2022.