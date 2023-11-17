Legal Guard Becomes Insure Guard

New entity described as an underwriter with a full short-term insurance licence

MD says change means Legal Guard becomes sub-brand or product of Insure Guard

Notes over 60,000 customers understanding their rights as legacy of Legal Guard

GAZETTE REPORTER

Legal Guard is expanding beyond legal expense insurance to a fully-fledged short-term insurance company.

Known as Insure Guard, the expansion comes after 20 years of Legal Guard’s domination in its niche market and at a stage where the insurer has a 70 percent market share in legal expense solutions.

Speaking at the launch of Insure Guard in Gaborone recently, the Managing Director of Legal Guard, Kgomotso Ratlhaga, spoke with pride about two decades of the company’s brand legacy and excitement about the new strategic direction, purpose, and cause of Insure Guard.

Natural strategic direction

“As an underwriter with a full short-term insurance licence, providing a full spectrum of protection of assets from personal to commercial lines beyond just legal expense insurance is a natural strategic direction, given our dominance in legal expense space,” she said.

“As a challenger brand, so much can be done in order to service the market with only 2.8 percent insured in Botswana.”

She noted that Legal Guard has protected and guarded families, enterprises and communities on legal matters through its legal expense offering for two decades.

42 legal experts and lawyers

“Access and affordability ensured that over 60,000 customers understood their rights on various spectrums of the law, from civil to commercial,” she said.

“A generation of services saw a rise and dominance of its services in the market with a share of an impressive market share. Our clientele enjoys a huge unmatched panel of 42 legal experts and lawyers at their service across the country.”

Legal Panic Button

This transition means Legal Guard becomes a sub-brand or product of Insure Guard and a legal expense solution. Customers are set for new add-ons such as Legal Panic Button, which will enable access to the country’s widest panel of lawyers at the touch of a button on a mobile phone.

Insure Guard’s grand entrance into the market is expected to be marked by a series of first-to-market products such as Pay-As-You-Drive, which has been developed and is ready for launch pending regulatory approvals.

“We welcome Insure Guard emerging from the backbone of Legal Guard to revolutionise short-term insurance using Big Data, Innovation, and AI to define our new offerings to the market, dovetailed with a clear understanding of our home and our people.”