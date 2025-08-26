Letshego Botswana Wins Two Awards

The financial services firm has been recognised at the 2025 Global Banking & Finance Awards for its work with individuals and small businesses

GAZETTE REPORTER

Letshego Botswana has received two awards at the 2025 Global Banking & Finance Awards, recognising its operations in the microfinance and small business sectors.

The company was named Best Micro Finance Company – Botswana 2025 and Best SME Finance Company – Botswana 2025 by the UK-based Global Banking & Finance Review, which honours financial institutions across the world annually.

The Chief Executive Officer of Letshego Botswana, Kgotso Bannalotlhe, said the accolades reflected the company’s focus on making financial services accessible to underserved populations.

Not just a trophy on the shelf

“For us, this recognition is more than just a trophy on the shelf; it’s a celebration of the lives we’ve touched and the communities we’ve helped build,” he said in a recent statement by the company.

Letshego Botswana, a subsidiary of the pan-African Letshego Group, provides financial products aimed at individuals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.

Bannalotlhe said the awards acknowledged the company’s efforts in expanding financial inclusion across Botswana.

SME and microfinance support

The company’s product offering includes personal loans, SME financing, and other credit solutions tailored for informal and formal sector needs.

According to Bannalotlhe, the institution continues to support business development, particularly in underserved communities.

“At the heart of these awards is the dedication and passion of our team who go above and beyond each day to ensure that Batswana – whether individuals, entrepreneurs, or small businesses – have the financial tools to thrive,” he said.

Sustainable economic growth

Letshego Botswana has in recent years focused on digitising its services to improve access, particularly in remote parts of the country.

Bannalotlhe noted that the company remains committed to developing products that contribute to sustainable economic growth. “Our purpose has always been clear: to empower lives and support sustainable growth,” he said.

“This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries, to innovate further, and to ensure that we remain a trusted partner to those who need us most.”

