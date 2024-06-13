Okavango Diamond Company Joins Natural Diamond Council

ODC becomes the first non-mining member of NDC

GAZETTE REPORTER

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) has been announced as the newest member of the Natural Diamond Council (NDC).

The NDC is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers about the real, rare and responsible values of natural diamonds, emphasising the positive global impact of the industry.

The ODC, which is a Botswana government–owned rough natural diamond marketing company, now joins the ranks of De Beers and other responsible mining companies in the NDC.

According to a recent statement released by the NDC, ODC is notably the first non-mining diamond company to be admitted as a member.

This recognition underscores ODC’s critical role in the upstream distribution of natural diamonds and highlights the significance that Botswana places on inspiring consumer demand as a driver of future prosperity for the natural diamond industry.

ODC sells over 6 million carats of rough natural diamonds annually, all sourced from Debswana, Botswana’s flagship diamond mining company that accounts for 98 percent of Botswana’s diamond production.

In addition to providing their global customer base with open access to a broad range of rough diamonds sourced from Botswana, ODC is also renowned for being the home of the famed Okavango Blue Diamond, a 20.46-carat VVS1 oval brilliant, fancy deep blue diamond.

The NDC has expressed its enthusiasm about the inclusion of ODC’s Managing Director, Mmetla Masire, on its board of directors.

“We are very excited to announce our support of Natural Diamond Council,” Masire said. “ODC believes strongly in building customer confidence, which we feel blends very seamlessly with NDC’s mission to expand consumer awareness across the market.

“We look forward to working with NDC to further our mission to provide the Botswana Government with a direct route to market for its rough diamonds and to support the ongoing transformation of Botswana into a leading rough natural diamond sourcing destination.”

The CEO of NDC, David Kellie, also shared his excitement about this new partnership. “Botswana is a leading nation in setting the standards for the responsible management of its natural resources,” said Kellie.

“Okavango Diamond Company’s membership in NDC allows us to share the story of the Botswana natural diamond industry more widely with the world.

“I’m excited by the leadership Mr Masire and Okavango Diamond Company have shown in contributing to the future prosperity of the industry through their membership of NDC.

“We look forward to inspiring more consumers with the incredible story of Botswana’s diamonds and the positive impact that they have for the Batswana. It’s a story that consumers around the world are responding strongly to.”

The ODC’s admission to the NDC marks a pivotal moment for the diamond industry, reflecting the growing importance of transparent and responsible practices in the sector.

As the first non-mining member, ODC sets a precedent for other companies in the distribution chain, emphasising that ethical sourcing and consumer education are critical for the industry’s future.

This new alliance aims to leverage the strengths of both organisations to enhance the global perception of natural diamonds, ensuring that the legacy of Botswana’s diamond industry continues to thrive and benefit its people.