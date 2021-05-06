Orange Money, CEDA Clinch Bill Payment Solution

Simply dial *133# and go to Loan Payments, choose Orange Money and follow the prompts to submit your payment

Orange Money has collaborated with the Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) to introduce a bill payment solution targeting CEDA customers.

With the COVID-19 restrictions of social distancing and staying at home, this solution will enable customers to repay their loans through Orange Money from the comfort of their homes.

Said Orange Money CEO, Seabelo Pilane: “We are excited to have partnered with CEDA to drive greater financial inclusion by bringing our financial services closer to Batswana. This partnership allows both Orange Money and CEDA to leverage their strengths to contribute positively to the growth of the informal sector and the finance sector. As Orange Money, we are committed to providing Batswana with seamless solutions that give them peace of mind and thus bringing them closer to what matter most to them.”

The bill payment service affords CEDA customers total control, flexibility and freedom when making their CEDA loan repayments. To use this solution, one needs to be a registered Orange Money user and an existing or new CEDA customer.

“At Orange Money, we continue to explore new avenues to help bridge the financial gap in Botswana,” Pilane noted. “Collaborations such as this one are often the most effective and value-adding. We believe in improving, supporting and bettering the lives of all Batswana, and our partnership with CEDA here is a testament to that. Indeed, Orange Money continues to grow its payment partnerships, helping businesses grow through payment enablement.”