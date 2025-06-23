Orange Money Named Top Financial Brand

Orange Money Botswana has been recognised as the Most Admired Non-African Brand in Financial Services at the 2025 Brand Africa Awards, highlighting its ongoing influence in mobile financial innovation and local empowerment

GAZETTE REPORTER

Orange Money Botswana has been awarded the Most Admired Non-African Brand in Financial Services at the Brand Africa Awards, affirming its growing influence in Botswana’s financial sector. The recognition comes nearly 15 years after the mobile financial services provider first entered the market.

Brand Africa Celebrates Continental Impact

The Brand Africa Awards are held annually to recognise brands shaping Africa’s narrative through innovation, unity, and impact. While Orange is a global brand, its Botswana operations have continued to lead in relevance and accessibility, contributing to the development of the country’s mobile financial ecosystem.

CEO Attributes Win to Local Investment

Orange Money Botswana CEO Seabelo Pilane said the accolade reflects the company’s long-term investment in people and communities. “This is not just an award — it’s a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to creating a financial system that works for all,” Pilane said.

Pilane added that the company’s mission has always been to make mobile money not just accessible, but transformational in the lives of Batswana and Africans across the continent.

Financial Inclusion as a Driver of Growth

Pilane emphasised the role of mobile money in bridging financial gaps. He described it as a tool for building generational wealth, supporting small businesses, and linking rural and urban economies. Pilane credited Orange Money’s success to its responsiveness to market needs through technology-driven, locally relevant solutions and efforts to build customer trust.

Group Recognition Across Sectors

The Brand Africa 100 is a continent-wide survey covering over 30 African countries and more than 85% of the population. In addition to Orange Money’s honour, its parent company, Orange Botswana, was also recognised as a Most Admired Brand in the telecommunications sector, further reinforcing the group’s leadership in mobile services.