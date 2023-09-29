Over 250 Board Members, CEOs to Attend IAGR Conference

Record number of countries confirm attendance

Botswana’s bid to host the conference beat the UK’s

GAZETTE REPORTER

Over 250 Board Members, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and representatives of gaming and gambling regulatory organisations throughout the world will converge in Botswana for the International Association of Gambling Regulators (IAGR) conference that will be held in Gaborone from 16 to 19 October.

According to the CEO of Botswana Gambling Authority, Peter Kesitilwe, the conference aims to advance the effectiveness and efficiency of gaming regulation.

“At IAGR 2023, gambling and gaming regulators from around the world will engage, learn and network with industry peers through events, workshops, research, information sharing and development of best practices,” he said Kesitilwe in an interview.

Full govt support

Countries that have so far confirmed attendance include the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Canada, Mauritius, Japan and Jersey while African countries that have accredited include Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya and Burundi.

Botswana won the bid to host this year’s conference last year in Melbourne, Australia beating the United Kingdom.

Accordingly, the Government of Botswana has reiterated its full support for IAGR 2023, with the Assistant Minister of Trade, Beauty Manake, saying the event will promote Botswana as a MICE tourism destination.

The Gambling Act compels the Botswana Gambling Authority to join international organisations whose objectives are to regulate gambling and build collaboration among regulators.

Subvention

According to Kesitilwe, funding requirements for the conference will be shared between IAGR, Botswana and conference participants. “A subvention is paid to Botswana as the host country to support the conference arrangements,” he said.

“Participants will directly pay for hotel accommodation while the Authority will take care of remaining conference expenses, including meals and excursions.”

A Local Organising Committee (LOC) comprising representatives of the Ministries of Trade, Tourism and Foreign Affairs together with Botswana Police Service and other stakeholders, has been established.

Kesitilwe emphasised that steps have been taken to ensure that maximum benefits accrue to local businesses in tourism, entertainment, transport, telecommunications, as well as to vendors and hawkers of cultural artifacts.

MICE destination

Botswana is fast gaining international acclaim as a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism destination of note, witness the record number of jurisdictions that have confirmed their attendance of the IAGR conference.

IAGR announced in its global reach alert last week that Botswana was on track to match and potentially exceed the incredible delegate turnout at last years’ conference in Melbourne, Australia.

“This amazing diversity elevates the conference to a whole new level, which will enrich discussions with a tapestry of regulatory perspectives and insights,” it said in its update.