Phakalane Estates Celebrates 30 Years Of Delivering The Dream And Decades More To Come

Thirty years ago, the first title deed was handed over in what would be Phakalane Estates (PE). Ground was broken, and the building of a dream commenced. Since then, through the vision of many, and working with local leaders, entrepreneurs, architects, engineers, lawyers and passionate creatives, the story of Phakalane unfolded.

Home after home, property after property, what the proprietors of Phakalane Estates – the Magang family – sought to create was more than simply land development.

It was a way of life, dreams realised, and business grown. The Phakalane Estates story is as rich in culture and heritage as it is filled with the vision and hard work of so many, helping build what is today a leader in commercial, residential and industrial spaces, as the proudly Botswana organization celebrates 30 years since it was first established, and decades more of pioneering in the industry to come.

Established 30 years ago by David N. Magang, the organization has scaled from employing 4 or 5 people in 1991 and with investments of P18 million to now employing over 160 in totality and housing a number of leading investments and properties in the spaces of Retail/Commercial, Residential and Industrial, and a proudly Botswana organization.

PE is a centre of corporate governance excellence and best practice success in its field, pioneering progress at every turn. Phakalane Estates is also a leader in:

* Town Planning and Infrastructure Development: Providing well-coordinated infrastructure development and town planning consultancy services to assist clients identify, prepare and deliver large-scale mixed-use schemes; and

* Property Development: Managing the entire development process to ensure that all planning requirements are fulfilled.

Says Subramaniam Parthiban, Group CEO of Phakalane Estates: “Thirty years ago, we broke ground on a dream to provide a well-coordinated infrastructure development and town planning consultancy services organization to assist clients identify, prepare and deliver large-scale mixed-use schemes and to coordinate various planning and management requirements for both large- and small-scale projects.

“Our purpose guides us at every turn: to deliver the dream across a wide array of specialties for and with Batswana in the spaces of Retail/Commercial, Residential and Industrial, and in Town Planning and Infrastructure Development; and Property Development. Thirty years later, we continue to build brighter futures and deliver the dream for and with Batswana.”

Despite the impacts of COVID-19 on the industry, the Phakalane delivering of dreams has not waned. As the State of Emergency has since lifted, the organisation, like many others, now accelerates efforts towards economic recovery. In this vein, members of the media have now experienced the first post-pandemic Phakalane Vacation, a weekend experience and tour steeped in the rich heritage of the organisation and all that it has to offer.

This included a tour of the suburb of Phakalane, new developments that have recently broken ground in the residential as well as industrial spaces, and the retail and commercial investments largely centred around Acacia Mall. Last but not least, with celebration in the air, guests were also treated to the lavish Phakalane Wedding Fair and golfing lessons at the driving range of the 18-hole PGA standard course.

The Wedding Fair, which was open to the public with free entrance, was the go-to destination for anyone planning their special day and keen to see what Phakalane Golf Estate Hotel & Convention Centre has to offer from a venue and hosting perspective. Proprietors displaying their services in collaboration with Phakalane Golf Estate Hotel & Convention Centre included David Cliff Studios, His Image Photography, Nsala Creations, Lucrane Concepts, Dolly Events and Just Cakes and Events, to name a few.

“Phakalane Golf Estate Hotel & Convention Centre underwent significant refurbishment, particularly to the conference and dining spaces in the last year,” Parthiban noted. “Though open to guests for bookings, the refurbishment was shared with media to experience the calibre of excellence the property offers.

“We continue to welcome guests and patrons to our newly refurbished premises, all with requisite COVID-19 protocols, as we strive to create a warm and welcoming environment for dining, celebrations, weddings, business and more.”

Here is to continuing to champion progress, excellence and decades more to come of impeccable Phakalane experiences!