Rising Import Bill Exposes Botswana’s Food Vulnerability

Despite strong local sorghum output, Botswana continues to rely heavily on imported cereals as producers call for policy reforms

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s latest Food and Beverages Import report shows that the country’s food and beverages import bill reached P1.2 billion in August, with cereals dominating the list. According to Statistics Botswana, other maize (corn) and semi-milled or wholly milled rice were the leading imports, accounting for 45.7 percent and 29.9 percent of cereal imports respectively. Other wheat and muslin, excluding durum wheat, contributed a further 22.8 percent.

Local Output Struggles

In an interview with this publication, Botswana Grain Producers Association Vice Secretary Lilian Scheepers said the trend is unlikely to change soon because the country remains far from food sufficient. She noted that while national consumption of maize and maize products is high, production continues to lag.

“We do not need to import sorghum this year because we produced it very well — we have more than enough to feed the whole nation,” she said. “All the other products we need to import because we do not produce enough.”

GMO Policy Debate

Scheepers added that local farmers could achieve better maize yields if they were permitted to plant genetically modified (GMO) varieties. “It’s contradictory that Botswana imports GMO maize and maize-based products while prohibiting farmers from growing them,” she said. “ This can help our farmers produce better as the advantage of it (GMO) is lower production costs, higher yields per hectare, and better resistance,” she said.

Policy Changes Ahead

Scheepers argued that the country’s Bio-Safety Act needs urgent updating to support modern agricultural practices. She expressed optimism, noting that GMO policy reform is included in the NDP12 commitments under the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture. “We are hopeful it will be changed,” she said.