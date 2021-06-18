Seed Co Expects Higher Profits

Seed Co International Limited (SCIL) Group therefore expects that the Group’s profit before tax from continuing operations for the full year period ended 31 March 2021 will be approximately 40 percent to 50 percent (between US$4.2 million and US$5.2 million) better than the profit before tax from continuing operations amounting to US$10.4 million for the corresponding period ended 31 March 2020.

According to Seed Co in their trading update published with the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) recently, the increase in profits will mainly be due to improved sales volume performance. The Equity Listings Requirements of BSE compels issuers to announce through the BSE and the press if the variation between its expected profit

or loss before tax and the previous corresponding period exceeds 10 percent.

With that, Seed Co stated that the audited financial information on which this trading update is based will be released before the end of June 2021.