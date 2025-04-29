Sefalana Leads Q1 BSE Trading as Turnover Drops

The latest BSE report shows a notable shift compared to the same period in 2024 when the top three traded companies accounted for a larger share – 60.5 percent – of total equity turnover

Sefalana’s P39 million, First National Bank Botswana’s P38.2 million, and Engen’s P37.1 million made these three entities the top traded companies on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) during the period 1 January to 31 March 2025.

According to the recently released BSE Market Performance Report for the first quarter of 2025, the three counters accounted for 35.8 percent of the total equity turnover, with the leading counter, Sefalana, contributing 12.3 percent of that total.

Yearly comparison

The report shows a notable shift compared to the same period in 2024. Back then, the top three traded companies accounted for a larger share – 60.5 percent – of total equity turnover.

Sechaba was the leading counter in that quarter, making up 33.6 percent (P132.2 million) of total equity turnover.

The BSE reported that of the 32 listed companies, including BBS Limited on the Serala Over-the-Counter (OTC) Board, two saw a depreciation in share price, 13 appreciated, while 17 experienced no change in share price.

ETF Trading

“The top gainer over the review period was BBS with a 30.0 percent growth in share price, while G4S experienced the biggest decline in share price of 59.2 percent,” the report reads.

The ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) turnover for the quarter amounted to approximately P73.2 million, recorded from 352,427 units traded. This is a significant jump from P11.6 million generated from 87,984 units traded during the same period in 2024.

“The NewGold ETF, NewPlat ETF and ADBF ETF gained 19.3%, 3.2% and 3.0% respectively while NewPall ETF lost 50.7% so far in 2025,” says the report.

Bond performance

The value of bonds traded during the period under review amounted to P1,743.7 million, reflecting an increase of 72.4 percent compared to P1,011.7 million traded during the same period in 2024.

As of the end of March 2025, listed debt instruments on the BSE included six Government Bonds, 102 Corporate Bonds, 24 Commercial Papers, and one Sustainable Bond.

The total market capitalisation for these instruments stood at approximately P38.9 billion.

Market indices

During the first quarter of 2025, the Domestic Company Index (DCI) appreciated by 0.4 percent. This compares to an increase of 1.9 percent in the corresponding period in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Domestic Company Total Return Index (DCTRI) appreciated by 1.3 percent, down from a 2.9 percent increase recorded in the same period in 2024. The Foreign Company Index (FCI) appreciated by just 0.004 percent, compared to a 0.3 percent rise in the first quarter of 2024.

“Trading activity during the review period in 2025 amounted to P320.4 million, (a) decrease of 18.6% from P393.7 million in the corresponding period in 2024,” the report notes.