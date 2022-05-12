Selling New Mineral Prospects

Government Delegation pitches wide at Mining Indaba

KATLEGO RAKOLA

Government is completing a project that will bring the coverage of geological mapping to 90% nationwide, with an aim to unlock untapped mineral prospects.

This mapping exercise covers parts of Botswana that have in the past, remained largely unexplored due to sand cover and remoteness. Addressing The Investing In Africa Mining Indaba 2022 in Cape Town South Africa on Monday, President Mokweetsi Masisi said this is part of government’s aim to promote exploration, and affirm its appetite to host more mines in the country.

“We continue to expand the country’s geological knowledge by mapping sub surface geology to unlock mineral potential, as well as providing comprehensive data to private sector investment in mineral exploration,” said Masisi who also invited mining investors to consider Botswana for exploration and mining prospects.

Minerals Minister Lefoko Moagi explained that the country is looking for investors around base metals (Copper and Silver among others) as well as minerals key in the manufacturing of batteries. “We are discussing with the relevant mines to set up in Botswana and have already seen a great success in this field,” noted Moagi.

On the side-lines of the event, Botswana Investment and Trade Centre, (BITC) CEO Kelotsositse Olebile said they are in conversation with a number of mines and suppliers that deal with Botswana to set up offices in the country.

“We are in terms of promotion, in deep conversation with a lot of mining companies, some that are value chain supporters of Botswana with a view that they can come and locate close to source of the mining resources. The whole idea is to showcase the strong Botswana mining value chain, and make sure a lot of the beneficiation can take place at home,” said Olebile.