Stan Chart Profit Rises Amid Sale

Standard Chartered Botswana’s half-year profit rose 22 percent as the bank advances an anticipated sale while seeking to protect staff, clients and franchise value.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana has posted a 22 percent increase in profit before tax for the first half of 2026, even as the bank manages a planned ownership transition and seeks to reassure employees and clients about continuity.

For the six months ended 30 June, profit before tax rose to P171.3 million from P139.9 million in the corresponding period last year. Return on equity improved to about 22 percent from 20 percent, while the Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 18.7 percent, comfortably above regulatory requirements.

The performance came against an operating environment marked by inflationary pressures, fiscal constraints and subdued growth, with the bank citing a 3.1 percent growth forecast for Botswana in 2026.

SALE REMAINS PRIORITY

The bank said the anticipated sale of its Botswana franchise remains a key strategic priority. Chief Executive Officer Mpho Masupe said management continues to engage stakeholders while seeking an outcome that protects franchise value, maintains confidence and supports long-term sustainability.

Speaking during the bank’s H1 2026 Results Presentation and Strategy Update, Masupe said preserving the business and retaining both clients and employees were central to the transition. He said discussions with prospective bidders include measures intended to provide continuity and stability for staff, including possible commitments to protect jobs for a defined period after the transaction.

“We want to be able to preserve the business, absolutely no question,” Masupe said, describing employees, systems, practices and institutional knowledge as part of the value any new owner would inherit.

CIB DRIVES GROWTH

Corporate and Investment Banking provided some of the strongest balance sheet momentum. Loans and advances increased 102 percent year-on-year to P2.4 billion, driven by higher utilisation of trade and financing facilities and greater exposure to the Government and Energy sectors.

Customer deposits, however, declined 10 percent to P8.8 billion. The bank said this reflected a deliberate reduction in higher-cost term deposits as market liquidity conditions improved.

Wealth and Retail Banking showed a mixed picture. Assets under management increased 38 percent year-on-year, supported by client demand for Botswana Government Bonds and offshore investment products. Profit before tax in the segment nevertheless fell to P25.6 million as weaker lending activity and wider economic pressures weighed on earnings.

STAFF IN FOCUS

Masupe said the bank is continuing to invest in staff through training, leadership development and upskilling as the sale process progresses. About 93 percent of employees have engaged with its Discovery learning platform, building skills in areas including artificial intelligence, project management, digital services and wealth management.

The bank is also maintaining counselling, mental-health and wellness support for employees during the transition.

Masupe said the objective is to hand over a strong institution to its eventual owner without losing the systems, risk culture and service standards built over generations. The half-year results therefore leave Standard Chartered balancing two priorities: protecting earnings in a difficult economy while managing a sale process that could reshape the future of one of Botswana’s longest-established banks.