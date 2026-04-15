Stanbic Festival Drives Jobs, Economic Activity

Stanbic Bank-backed event highlights employment, local partnerships and regional draw ahead of second edition

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Music and Lifestyle Festival is positioning itself as more than an entertainment showcase, with organisers outlining its role in job creation and local enterprise support ahead of its second edition on April 25 at Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng.

Speaking at a recent media engagement, Stanbic Bank Botswana Public Relations and Communications Manager Ratang Motladiile detailed the scale of employment generated during the inaugural event, framing it as a case study in short-term work with longer-term economic implications.

“When you arrived at the gate you were first met by our wonderful and friendly security teams, ensuring that everything was safe and seamless,” she said, noting that this translated into employment for 85 security guards.

As attendees moved through the venue, an additional 70 hostesses were engaged to guide guests, assist with logistics and support the overall experience. Transport operations, including VIP transfers, created roles for more than six drivers, while hospitality teams managed guest services across premium areas.

Behind The Scenes

The largest share of employment came from technical and production roles. According to Motladiile, more than 450 personnel were involved in delivering sound, lighting, staging and overall production.

“The sound, the lighting, the stage, the production… behind that experience were over 450 technical and production teams,” she said.

The event was delivered through a partnership model involving a Motswana-owned organiser, Native Events, alongside agencies Hotwire and Wow Factor. Together, these entities accounted for over 50 professionals contributing to execution.

“This event was not delivered by Stanbic Bank alone,” Motladiile said. “It was delivered in partnership… all contributing to bringing this experience.”

Scaling Impact

Organisers plan to expand this footprint in the upcoming edition. Motladiile said staffing levels across security, hosting, transport and production will increase, with total direct engagement expected to exceed 500 people.

“In total, this translates to over 500 people directly engaged, in just one event,” she said.

Beyond direct employment, the festival is also positioned as a platform for business interaction and creative exposure. Motladiile cited networking outcomes from the first edition, including exchanges of business contacts and follow-on work opportunities.

“We are looking to create opportunities — through networks… and future work established,” she said, adding that an expression of interest process for local vendors has recently closed, with vetting underway.

The event also aims to provide exposure for local creatives and facilitate collaborations through shared stages with international artists.

Regional Interest

The festival is drawing attention beyond Botswana’s borders. Motladiile said interest from across the continent is translating into ticket purchases, with attendees expected from countries including South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Kenya.

This, she noted, contributes to tourism and destination marketing for Botswana.

“So yes, the jobs may be temporary, but the impact is lasting,” she said. “It is economic. It is social. And it is deeply human.”