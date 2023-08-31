StanChart Anticipates Profit of Up to P173m for H1 2023 

But warns “actual results may differ” from what is projected

Says results with full details to be published before 30 Sept

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana’s profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2023 will be more than P160 million, the bank says in a cautionary statement published with the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE).

“In line with the Equity Listing Requirements of the BSE, the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited wishes to advise shareholders that the unaudited consolidated Profit Before Tax for the six months ended 30 June 2023 will be approximately between 234 percent to 244 percent (or) P166 million to P173 million higher than the BWP71 million reported for the six months ended 30 June 2022,” says the cautionary statement.

It notes that the results of the half-year ended 30 June 2023 shall be published before the 30 September 2023 and full details will be provided thereupon. “The actual results may differ from as disclosed herein,” the statement warns.

“Accordingly, shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a full announcement is made.

“The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed or reported on by Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited’s independent auditors.”

Standard Chartered Bank is Botswana’s oldest bank, having first opened for business in Francistown in 1897. In 1956, the office was given full branch status.

This was followed by the opening of branches in Lobatse (1958), Mahalapye (1963) and Gaborone (1964). The bank was locally incorporated in 1975 with a full board.

Twenty-five percent of its shares are listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE). Today, the bank operates with a network of 11 branches and four Express Banking Centres supported by a Loan Centre and a 24-hour Client Care Centre.

With a wide branch network and large force of Direct Sales Representatives (DSRs), Standard Bank is able to provide excellent service to its retail, corporate and institutional customers across the country.

The Bank’s Retail Banking business offers a wide range of Transactional, Wealth Management and Lending products and services across Consumer, Private and Business Banking segments.

These portfolios are supported by the bank’s channels (Branches, Express Banking Centres, ATMs, and a Client Care Centre) as well as robust credit risk management, sales and marketing teams.

