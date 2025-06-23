Standard Bank Tops Africa Brand Ranking

Standard Bank, parent company of Stanbic Bank Botswana, has been named Africa’s Most Admired Financial Services Brand for 2025, reinforcing its presence as a trusted financial institution across the continent

GAZETTE REPORTER

Standard Bank has been recognised as Africa’s Most Admired Financial Services Brand for 2025, according to Brand Africa’s annual “Africa’s Best Brands” report. The award is based on research conducted by GeoPoll and Kantar and is considered the most authoritative measure of brand sentiment in Africa.

Research Covers 31 Countries

The study spans 31 African countries and is independently managed and audited, with strategic oversight by Brand Leadership. The accolade affirms Standard Bank’s reputation as a pan-African financial institution and underscores its influence and trust among consumers across the continent.

Botswana Branch Welcomes Recognition

For Stanbic Bank Botswana, the recognition strengthens local confidence in its operations and signals alignment with a broader continental strategy. The bank’s leadership has highlighted the impact of being part of a group that continues to earn continental admiration.

Chose Modise, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Botswana, said the recognition affirms their purpose-driven approach to banking in Botswana. “We walk the journey with our clients, empowering them to realise their goals and contribute meaningfully to the country’s socio-economic development,” Modise said.

Support for National Growth Sectors

Stanbic Bank Botswana continues to support national development efforts in key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, mining, and enterprise development. The bank’s local operations are closely tied to Standard Bank’s overarching mission of enabling access to trade, capital, and growth across Africa.

Brand Visibility and Impact

Stephanie Sandridge, Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank Botswana, described the award as a reminder of the importance of building meaningful relationships and delivering value with consistency. “Botswana is our home, and driving her growth is our purpose,” she said.

In addition to the Brand Africa recognition, Standard Bank was also named Africa and South Africa’s Most Valuable Banking Brand by Brand Finance earlier in 2025.