Tholo Poultry Expo Opens Thursday

The free three-day event in Gabane will connect aspiring farmers with practical training, suppliers and agricultural business opportunities.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Tholo Holdings will host its 2026 Agricultural Poultry Expo from 15 to 17 October at its premises in Gabane, bringing together farmers, suppliers, financial institutions, schools and the public for training, exhibitions and networking.

Speaking at a press conference on 13 October, Operations Manager Kabelo Kaparang said the event aimed to encourage people to view farming as a business and explore opportunities in poultry and other agricultural activities.

Kaparang said prospective farmers could start with approximately 50 chickens and expand as their experience, resources and access to markets grew. He highlighted feed costs, disease prevention and reliable buyers as crucial to sustaining poultry businesses, including for those seeking self-employment.

PRACTICAL TRAINING

Sessions will cover poultry management, feeding, vaccination and disease prevention for broilers, layers and indigenous chickens. Organisers also plan discussions on crop production, fertilisers, pesticides, herbicides, backyard gardening and seasonal planting.

Beyond poultry, the programme will address piggery and ruminant production. Kaparang also highlighted opportunities in local maize markets and rebuilding the ruminant sector once foot-and-mouth disease is under control.

MARKET CONNECTIONS

The expo will connect farmers with animal-health specialists, feed suppliers, agricultural equipment dealers and financial institutions. Tholo Holdings is expected to showcase its poultry-feed manufacturing capacity and efforts to improve chick availability.

A poultry auction is planned, although its schedule and the categories of birds involved remain to be confirmed by organisers.

Kaparang said opportunities also exist in feed supply, chick distribution, transport, processing and marketing, with agriculture contributing to entrepreneurship, jobs and food security.

FAMILIES WELCOME

Primary and secondary schools have been invited to quizzes, tests and training sessions to introduce learners to agriculture. A jumping castle is planned for younger visitors.

Entry is free throughout the three-day expo. The official opening is expected on Friday, 16 October, with government representatives anticipated to attend, according to organisers.