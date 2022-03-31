Trade-Up North Gears Up For Mining Expo

KATLEGO RAKOLA

The Mining Expo Trade-Up North will take place next month in Francistown. The expedition, which brings together buyers and sellers of mining equipment, will be taking place after a two-year break, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Organisers Soapbox Communications, a 100% citizen-owned company, told The Botswana Gazette in an interview that the event presents the latest technologies and equipment, services and machinery for mines and mining industries. These are for companies in exploration, excavation, processing, production and export.

The expo also comes with investment opportunities in Botswana for mining, manufacturing and construction companies.

Organizer Vuyiswa Mojela believes Trade-Up North is well positioned to ignite a new spark in the country’s mining sector, strategically positioned in the north of the country where a number of mines are located.

“The north of Botswana is a hub for mining and construction. It is vast and can be time consuming and expensive to cover. Trade Up North is unique in the way it brings together a large number of customers from one single region, which facilitates sales work,” said Mojela.

The mining industry slumped after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, with most mines halting production as sales slowed due to lockdowns around the world. However, the mining sector is recovering rapidly, with some now back to pre-pandemic production and sales levels. Mojela sees this as an opportunity for the industry to pick up where it left off and share the latest in the industry.

“This is a chance for people working in these industries to meet and make new contacts, engage in technology transfer and business linkages,” he said in an interview. “The expo is also a great platform to identify potential investors to boost collaboration and international trade in the minerals development and construction sectors.”

The event will also host several seminars focusing on key areas in the mining sector. They include one on legislation and development potential, the economic outlook for the North East, energy security as an enabler, opportunities for junior miners in Botswana, government and private sector collaboration to unlock mining potential in Botswana, as well as finance, logistics, market development and access.

“The expo is also going to address burning issues such as beneficiation of minerals in Botswana and also look at existing and upcoming construction projects,” Mojela noted, adding that job seekers are encouraged to use the opportunity to approach potential employers.

Trade-Up North is sponsored mainly by the Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources. “Decision makers in all areas of mining, construction and power generation such as analysts, foremen, engineers, mine managers, procurement managers, SHEQ/Safety managers and technicians will be present,” Mojela said.