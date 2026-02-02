World Relays Boost Botswana Economy

Gaborone set to benefit as sectors gear up for May event

GAZETTE REPORTER

The upcoming World Athletics Relays, scheduled for May 2–3 in Gaborone, is expected to generate a noticeable boost for Botswana’s business community, according to Thuso Palai, Director of Brand Management at the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre.

Speaking at a recent media workshop for the event, Palai highlighted that the economic impact will extend beyond the stadium. “There will be a spike in economic activities,” he said. “Different sectors in the country, more especially those in the business sector, will benefit. It’s not only at the stadium where there will be activity; it might not be you as an individual benefiting, but the next person will benefit.”

Sector Gains

Palai cited several industries poised to see increased activity, including aviation, transport and logistics, event management, catering, and the creative sector. According to him, the World Relays will stimulate economic activity in the lead-up to the event.

“Some often think money is being wasted by hosting, but these kind of events actually benefit,” he said. “The SMMEs and vendors out there will stand to benefit as people flock to the stadium, using taxis and so it will be of great benefit to them.”

Event Ripple

The influx of visitors and heightened business engagement is expected to generate revenue for small and medium enterprises while showcasing Botswana as a capable host of international sporting events.