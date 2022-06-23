Cresta Ranked Among the Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide

The rankings are based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and diners around the world

GAZETTE REPORTER

American travel online company Tripadvisor, Inc. has ranked 10 of Cresta Marakanelo Limited (CML) hotels amongst the top 10% of hotels in the world during its recently published Travellers’ Choice awards.

The properties awarded the TripAdvisor 2022 Travellers Choice Awards include Cresta Bosele, Cresta Botsalo, Cresta Marang Gardens, Cresta Mahalapye, Cresta Maun, Cresta President, Cresta Thapama, and from Zimbabwe, Cresta Churchill, Cresta Oasis and Cresta Sprayview.

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guide platform, helps hundreds of millions of people each month become better travellers, from planning to booking, to taking a trip.

A communication from the Tripadvisor, Inc. head office to Cresta stated: “You are in the top 10% of hotels worldwide, congratulations. Every year trip advisor recognises businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to hospitality excellence with a traveller’s choice award, and this year you made the list. That means you’ve earned consistent great reviews, so keep it up. Good job, and congratulations on your well-received win.”

The Travellers’ Choice awards honour travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over 12 months. Travellers’ Choice recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews.

The news brought excitement to the Cresta Marakanelo Limited (CML) camp that has since been motivated by the development. “This nomination is a step in the right direction,” said CML Managing Director Mokwena Morulane.

“It reflects that our local and international clientele has trust in the CML brand, services and products. All the gratitude for this development goes to our clientele. CML has some of the busy properties in the country and region. Our strategic plan has always been to provide quality products and services.”

Over the years, Cresta has been a home to local and international visitors who have left impressive reviews after receiving world-class hospitality. It has a long history of serving travellers who seek authentic African experiences as well as modern comforts.

“As one of the leading hotel and tourism players in the country, we always strive to provide the best in true African hospitality,” an elated Morulane noted. “This has motivated us to work hard and to continually innovate our services. Hopefully, next time more of our properties will be ranked amongst some of the best hotels in the world.”