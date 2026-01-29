Why visibility alone no longer defines influence, and why organisations must now take responsibility for clarity, continuity and trust.

By Taazima Kala, Chart.PR, FCIPR

There was a time when corporate communications could be reduced to a single, familiar question: Did we get the coverage?

I remember rooms where mornings began with newspapers spread across the table, pages folded back to the clips that mattered. A front-page mention lifted the mood. A missed opportunity lingered longer than it should have. Over time, column inches became a shorthand for success, not because journalism lacked rigour, but because our profession learned to equate visibility with value.

When coverage stopped being enough

This is not a rejection of earned media, nor a denial of how PR has traditionally worked. It is an acknowledgement that what once defined success is no longer sufficient on its own. Journalism has evolved. Newsrooms are leaner, cycles faster, and the expectations placed on journalists heavier than ever. The relationship between organisations and the media today requires more clarity, preparation and respect, not pressure to perform as a blunt instrument of validation.

What has changed most is not the role of journalism, but how organisations must show up alongside it. Effectiveness is no longer measured by momentary visibility. It is measured by continuity, trust and relevance over time. Audiences are fragmented. Attention is scarce. Earned media still matters deeply, but it can no longer carry the full weight of explanation and institutional memory on its own.

From headlines to understanding

Most leaders have felt this shift. A story lands well, then disappears within hours. A complex decision is reduced to a headline stripped of nuance. The real question is no longer “Did we get coverage?” but “Did anyone actually understand what we were trying to say?” This is where the shift from chasing headlines to owning the narrative becomes unavoidable.

The PESO model is no longer a neat set of channels. It now behaves as a connected system, where credibility flows across platforms and owned media increasingly provides the anchor that gives everything else coherence and longevity.

Why context now matters more than reach

This is not an argument against advertising or third-party platforms. Paid media remains essential for reach and commercial growth. The challenge arises when exposure is not supported by a coherent narrative ecosystem behind it. Trust is built through repeated, credible signals over time. Stakeholders expect organisations to explain themselves directly and consistently, not only through intermediaries.

Globally and closer to home, the pattern is clear. Organisations that communicate early, clearly and repeatedly tend to stabilise sentiment more effectively, even when the message itself is difficult. In Botswana and across Southern Africa, we have seen how quickly confidence can be affected when context is missing, particularly around economic adjustments, service disruptions or policy shifts.

The responsibility of owning the platform

This shift requires a change in mindset. Owned media is not a replacement for journalism. Earned media remains essential for scrutiny and accountability. But it is episodic by nature. Owned storytelling creates space for explanation, learning and continuity. It allows organisations to speak between moments, not only when prompted by events.

It also raises the bar. When organisations own the platform, they own the responsibility. Weak thinking becomes visible quickly. Inconsistencies are harder to hide. The strongest owned content today feels measured, human and credible. It reflects organisations that understand who they are and where they are going, even when the path is still evolving.

A question organisations cannot avoid

In an environment of economic pressure, regulatory scrutiny and rising public expectation, communications cannot be reactive or ornamental. Organisations need narrative infrastructure, not to control opinion, but to contribute meaningfully to it.

The future of corporate communications will not be defined by louder messaging. It will be defined by coherence, patience and credibility. The question facing organisations in Botswana and across the continent is therefore a grounded one: are we prepared to tell our own stories thoughtfully, continuously and with the discipline this responsibility demands?

The onus is on us to make the move.