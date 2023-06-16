Pioneering Eco-Tourism

Part One – Understanding ecotourism

DOUGLAS RASBASH

Why is a tiny village in the North of Scotland of interest to our readers? Answer is that it is a highly successful example of ecotourism. This two-part feature draws attention to the phenomenon of increasing global interest in ecologically sustainable solutions to life’s complex issues. The first part focuses on the nature of ecotourism and the contribution of one tiny village in Scotland. The second part will identify the best village in Botswana to develop ecotourism and the contribution that ecotourism can make to our economy.

An eco-village

Eco-tourism has gained significant momentum in recent years as travellers seek sustainable and responsible travel experiences. One exceptional example of an eco-village leading the way in sustainable living and attracting eco-tourists is the Findhorn Community in Scotland. With a rich history of ecological practices, Findhorn has become a global model for sustainable living. This feature explores Findhorn’s remarkable journey and proposes a twinning arrangement between Findhorn Eco Village and Botswana to foster eco-tourism development in our African nation. Findhorn Eco Village is a haven of sustainability, located on the northeast coast of Scotland, the Findhorn Community is renowned for its innovative approach to eco-living and sustainable practices. The village was founded in the 1960s on barren sand dunes, which locals transformed into a flourishing ecosystem by applying principles of sustainable development. Today, Findhorn serves as an inspiring model for eco-villages worldwide, showcasing alternative energy systems, organic agriculture, ecological housing, and conscious community living.

Sustainable living

Findhorn promotes sustainable living through renewable energy sources, such as wind turbines and solar panels. The community practices organic farming, permaculture, and sustainable water management, enabling self-sufficiency and a minimal ecological footprint. Findhorn incorporates spiritual and holistic principles, emphasizing the interconnectedness of humans and nature. Residents focus on personal growth, meditation, and conscious communication, fostering a harmonious relationship with the environment. Findhorn offers numerous educational programs and workshops on sustainable living, ecology, and personal development. Visitors have the opportunity to learn about sustainable practices and gain practical knowledge to implement in their own lives.

Botswana’s great potential

Botswana, known for its diverse wildlife, stunning landscapes, and commitment to conservation, has great potential for eco-tourism. By embracing sustainable tourism practices, Botswana can attract environmentally conscious travellers seeking authentic and responsible experiences. With its successful eco-village model, Findhorn can offer invaluable insights and support for Botswana’s eco-tourism development. There remains an invaluable village culture in Botswana that can provide a robust basis for developing ecotourism.

Key aspects

African village life offers several unique features that make it well-suited for ecotourism and here are some of the key aspects. African village communities often have a strong connection with their natural surroundings. They rely on the land and its resources for their livelihoods, which fosters a deep understanding and respect for the environment. This connection can be showcased through activities such as guided nature walks, traditional farming practices, and storytelling sessions about the cultural significance of local flora and fauna. Many African villages have been practicing sustainable living for generations. They possess traditional knowledge and techniques for resource management, such as water conservation, organic farming, and renewable energy use. These practices align well with the principles of ecotourism, and visitors can learn from and participate in these sustainable practices during their stay. African village life offers an authentic cultural experience that can be highly appealing to ecotourists. Visitors have the opportunity to engage with local communities, learn about their traditions, customs, and values, and even participate in community activities. This cultural immersion not only enriches the tourist experience but also provides economic benefits to the community, fostering a sense of pride and ownership in their culture and environment.

African villages

African villages are often repositories of traditional knowledge and skills that have been passed down through generations. This includes knowledge of medicinal plants, handicraft production, traditional music and dance, and storytelling. Ecotourism can provide a platform for the preservation and promotion of these cultural practices, allowing villagers to share their expertise and generate income through guided workshops, demonstrations, and cultural performances. Many villages are situated in or near areas of high biodiversity and wildlife richness. Ecotourism initiatives can showcase the natural wonders of these regions, such as national parks, game reserves, or community-managed conservation areas. Visitors can engage in responsible wildlife viewing, guided nature tours, and educational programs focused on conservation and wildlife protection.

Socio-economic development

Ecotourism that involves local communities as active partners and stakeholders can contribute to their socio-economic development. By providing employment opportunities, capacity building, and revenue sharing mechanisms, African village communities can benefit directly from tourism activities. This involvement helps empower communities, strengthen their sense of identity, and provide an incentive for conservation efforts. When highlighting the features of African village life for ecotourism, it is essential to ensure that the initiatives are developed in collaboration with the local communities, respecting their culture, values, and aspirations. This approach ensures that the benefits of ecotourism are shared equitably and sustainably, promoting the long-term preservation of the environment and cultural heritage.

Findhorn Eco Village and Botswana

A twinning arrangement between Findhorn Eco Village and Botswana could yield significant benefits for both parties and here is how the arrangement could be structured. Findhorn experts could visit Botswana to share their experiences and best practices in sustainable living, organic farming, renewable energy, and community development. This knowledge exchange would empower local communities, businesses, and organizations in Botswana to implement sustainable practices effectively. Findhorn could offer training programs and workshops in Botswana, tailored to the specific needs and challenges of the region. This would empower local communities and entrepreneurs to develop sustainable tourism initiatives while preserving the country’s natural and cultural heritage. Findhorn and Botswana can collaborate on marketing initiatives to promote responsible eco-tourism in Botswana. This would attract eco-conscious travellers who seek immersive experiences, while simultaneously contributing to the local economy and conservation efforts. Steven Biko understood this….

‘We regard our living together not as an unfortunate mishap warranting endless competition among us, but as a deliberate act of God to make us a community of brothers and sisters jointly involved in the quest for a composite answer to the varied problems of life.’ Steven Biko, South African activist and civil rights leader

Twinning arrangement could involve the establishment of sister eco-villages in Botswana, based on the principles and practices of Findhorn. These eco-villages would serve as sustainable living models, attracting eco-tourists and providing inspiration for local communities.

Steps in twinning

The first steps in twinning would be the agreement of common objectives and goals of the twinning arrangement which could be to 1) Foster sustainable tourism practices in Botswana, 2) Promote eco-friendly and responsible travel experiences, 3) Share knowledge and best practices in sustainable living and community development, 4) Empower local communities and entrepreneurs in Botswana to implement sustainable initiatives, 5) Preserve and protect Botswana’s natural and cultural heritage, 6) Enhance capacity building and training opportunities in eco-tourism, 7) Develop sister eco-villages based on Findhorn’s principles in Botswana, 8) Create marketing initiatives to attract eco-conscious travellers to Botswana, 9) Contribute to the local economy through eco-tourism development and 10) engender global multiculturalism.

Notable twinning

One notable twinning arrangement that has been running for several years is the partnership between the cities of Bristol, United Kingdom, and Bordeaux, France. This twinning arrangement, established in 1947, has fostered cultural, economic, and educational exchanges between the two cities. The Bristol-Bordeaux partnership has been successful in promoting collaboration and mutual understanding, and it has served as a model for other twinning arrangements worldwide. (Reference: BBC News. (2017, November 16). Bristol’s 70-year-old Bordeaux twinning anniversary. Retrieved from https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-bristol-41996013). There are several twinning arrangements between African towns and cities. Twinning arrangements aim to foster cultural, social, economic, and educational exchanges between different locations, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation. Here are a few examples of twinning arrangements involving African towns. Durban, South Africa – Nice, France: Durban, a city on the eastern coast of South Africa, has a twinning arrangement with Nice, a city in the French Riviera. This partnership focuses on cultural exchange, tourism promotion, and economic collaboration. Accra, Ghana – Atlanta, United States: Accra, the capital of Ghana, has a twinning arrangement with Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. This partnership aims to strengthen ties between the two cities, facilitate business and trade opportunities, and promote cultural understanding. Arusha, Tanzania – Oxford, United Kingdom: Arusha, a city in northern Tanzania, has a twinning arrangement with Oxford, England. The partnership focuses on education, research, and knowledge exchange, particularly in areas such as healthcare, wildlife conservation, and sustainable development. Dakar, Senegal – Birmingham, United Kingdom: Dakar, the capital of Senegal, has a twinning arrangement with Birmingham, England. This partnership seeks to promote cultural understanding, facilitate business connections, and explore opportunities for collaboration in various sectors. Cape Town, South Africa – Los Angeles, United States: Cape Town, a major city in South Africa, has a twinning arrangement with Los Angeles, California. The partnership emphasizes cultural and artistic exchanges, economic cooperation, and knowledge sharing in areas such as film production and technology. Next week we will select a candidate village in Botswana for ecotourism and discuss the economic potential of ecotourism.