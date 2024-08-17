Spotlight on Botswana’s Best: Unveiling BW’s Most Admired Brands

The announcement comes as part of Brand Africa’s broader initiative to celebrate and promote African brands

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) will host a significant event in Gaborone next week Thursday, 22 August 2024, that shines a light on the nation’s brand landscape.

In collaboration with GeoPoll, Kantar, and Brand Leadership, Brand Africa will reveal a highly-anticipated list of Botswana’s Most Admired Brands.

These awards, the most comprehensive of their kind in the country, will offer a detailed ranking of the brands that have captured the hearts and minds of Batswana.

Tradition of admiration

The announcement comes as part of Brand Africa’s broader initiative to celebrate and promote African brands.

Every year, on or around Africa Day (May 25), Brand Africa releases the results of a massive survey conducted across the continent. The research dives into consumer preferences, examining the intricate dynamics between African and foreign brands.

Following the continental release, Brand Africa embarks on a roadshow, unveiling the results in select countries, with Botswana being a key stop.

Stark reality

“GeoPoll, Kantar, and Brand Leadership came up with a research that provided critical insights into consumer buying patterns,” Losika Seboni of Footprints Advertising explained in an interview. “They found that Africans admired 94% of foreign brands and less than 10% of African brands.”

This stark reality drove Brand Africa to encourage a shift in consumer loyalty, fostering a deeper appreciation for homegrown brands. The annual awards ceremony has become a pivotal moment in this movement, celebrating brands that resonate deeply with African consumers.

Most admired brands

Seboni emphasised the importance of identifying and celebrating these admired brands as they play a crucial role in driving economic growth.

“It contributes to the growth of brands, businesses, which in turn create employment and contribute to the country’s GDP or growth,” he said.

The event will not only unveil Botswana’s most admired brands but will also explore the methodologies used to highlight these key players in the market.

Pride and reflection

As Botswana’s economy continues to grow, recognising the brands that connect with consumers becomes more vital than ever.

The event promises to be a moment of pride and reflection, celebrating the brands that are not just admired, but also integral to the nation’s economic and cultural fabric. It will be live streamed on the Botswana Gazette and BITC pages.