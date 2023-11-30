20 Years on, the Fire of Traditional Music is Alive 

Bifm Traditional Music Expo returns for 20th edition

Show to feature original artists who started with the show

Muso-cum-prophet Shumba Ratshega to make a comeback at the show

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Enthusiasts of traditional music are gearing up for the annual Bifm Traditional Music Expo that is slated for 7 December at Botswana Craft in Gaborone.

Now in its 20th year, the music expo celebrates the richness of Botswana culture through song, dance food and poetry.

“Traditional music is the only genre that is unique to our land,” Losika “Luzboy” Seboni of private radio fame and now businessman told Time Out in an interview.

“Back to the Future” with Luzboy encore

“The first edition of the show happened when I was an on-air personality with Yarona Fm and traditional music wasn’t played on radio.

“I started the movement for the genre and local music to be heard with different partners along the way. So this event congregates corporates and embassies to know about our food, drink, fashion and music. We have been hosting it consistently for the past 20 years.”

Themed “Back to the Future,” this year’s edition will feature the original lineup of the show. According to Luzboy, this was an original artist appreciation edition because the platform has been able to expose and take the artists to perform abroad.

Corporate Botswana

Over the years, the event has also introduced the artists to the country’s corporate world to facilitate gigs and bring upcoming and well-established artists together.

“This is how we keep the traditional music fire going because the music genre is not as popular as it used to be,” said Luzboy.

“These original artists featured in the forthcoming edition believed in this concept and understood when we did not have the funds to start and solely relied on gate takings.”

Return of Shumba

After quitting music in 2017 to join the spiritual world as a prophet, legendary traditional artist Shumba Ratshega will make a triumphant return to the expo’s stage.

The popular “Makhirikhiri’ hitmaker recently resurfaced with a new album titled “Kamoso ke Motholo.”

Shumba will perform alongside the likes of Dikakapa, Mabutswapele dance troupe, Ntirelang Berman, Dr Vom, Rangers Choir, Moreri Moroka, Culture Spears, Ramonyaku, Hydro Molefe, and many others performing Radio Botswana music classics.

Bk Proctor

Luzboy also revealed that famous fashion house “Collections By Bk Proctor” will join in the festivities with a fashion line that features German print and a pop up store.

This is in recognition of how enthusiasts of traditional music have always risen to the occasion by turning up for the annual show decked out in traditional attire.

Amarula and Botswana Tourism Organisation are the event’s sponsors among others.