2023 has been Han C’s Golden Year 

As the biggest winner at both the BOMU and the YAMA Awards, 2023 has proven to be the year for the incredibly talented “Maloba” hitmaker, writes GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Hanceford Magapatona, better known as Han C, wrapped up the year 2023 in grand style when he emerged the biggest winner at the 12th Botswana Musicians Union Awards that took place at Grand Aria in Tlokweng last Saturday.

The “Sebinki” hitmaker bagged four awards, namely Album of the Year (Tears of Joy), Best Afro Pop, Best Male Artist and Best Single Artist (Maloba), much to the delight of patrons who gave the music artist a standing ovation at the awards ceremony.

“This has been such an amazing year for me and I do believe I am the best male artist,” Han C said at the awards.

Serial winner

“I want to thank everyone who has continuously supported our music. These recognitions I keep receiving show that me and my team are putting in the work.”

In August this year, the self -taught singer/songwriter also came out the biggest winner at the Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs) where he scooped three awards, namely the People’s Choice Artist of the Year, Best Male Artist and Best Pop Artist for his hit song, “Sebinki.”

At some point in the year, Han C took to social media to announce that he has been nominated for the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) for Best Male Southern Africa alongside heavyweights like South Africa’s Sjava and the late rapper AKA.

International nomination

The AFRIMMA was his first international nomination but he soon earned his second international nomination at the Kora Awards.

This year, Han C also opened his own record label, styled Mantswitswidi Productions, by which expressly aims to shape and groom a new host of local talent.

The star has also staged Mahalapye Spring Fest, which was his own music festival that was a successful undertaking in his home town.

Up to four gigs a day

Since breaking onto the music scene in 2016 with the classic song, “Sedi Laaka” featuring Chrispin the Drummer, the pop star has consistently delivered hit after hit.

To indicate how busy Han C often gets to be, he recently shared his festive gig guide that showed performances scheduled from the 2nd to 31st December, with up to four gigs on some days.

This incredibly talented artist is undoubtedly one of Botswana’s best vocalists and he has proven to be the country’s best artist in 2023.