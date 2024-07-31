African Renaissance Festival Lights Up Matebele

Festival comes at a crucial time when the creative industry needs a fresh perspective

GAZETTE REPORTER

On a chilly Saturday evening, July 27th, 2024, Matebele which is a stone throw away from Oodi witnessed the birth of a transformative event – the African Renaissance Festival. Spearheaded by Chedza Pansiri and UK-based Betty Knight, the festival attracted a diverse audience of creatives, music enthusiasts, and cultural proponents, all eager to partake in a progressive platform dedicated to celebrating African heritage and aspirations.

“This was a renaissance of folklore, song, indigenous knowledge and its power and the possibilities it can bring when we are together as one,” Pansiri told Time Out.

Braving the cold, the crowd gathered to support a vision rooted in making Africa not only great but also sustainably restored. Pansiri, renowned for her TswanOpera, alongside Knight, has created an event that promises to reinvigorate the creative industry. Their leadership seeks to inspire a thriving ecosystem of artists, academia, and private sector collaborations.

A platform for progress

The African Renaissance Festival comes at a crucial time when the creative industry needs a fresh perspective. The festival aims to be a motivational springboard, fostering new ideas and aligning energies towards progress. It’s a celebration of African life, practices, and the triumphs of forebearers, documenting and promoting sustainable growth.

Electrifying Performances

Headlined by Pansiri, the festival featured an electrifying lineup of performers including Kabo Leburu, Brown Sugar, Solly Sebotso, Sanda the Swati Dancer, Oliver The Artist, and Ntirelang Berman, all supported by the vibrant Royal Band. The event’s success has set the stage for an even more exciting second segment, scheduled for August 31st, 2024, promising a night not to be missed.

