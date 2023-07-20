Amantle Brown, Girlie to Pound GBV in Boxing Match 

Gender-Based Violence will be in big trouble when their vocal chords band with fisticuffs against the scourge in November

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

What started off as a Facebook post when Girlie Mosweu jokingly challenged Amantle Brown to a boxing bout will turn into a full-on celebrity boxing match to tackle Gender-Based Violence (GBV) sometime in November.

Preparations are ongoing for the summertime showdown because the two music artists are keen to change the narrative by showcasing the difference between a combative sport with rules and gratuitous violence, the idea being to

rally women, girls and even boys to end GBV.

Battle of the Babes

“They were both clients of ours at the Burnout Sessions Gym and so we decided that if they are to fight, it should be tied to a cause,” the organiser of the event, Zaine Aftermath, told Time Out.

“That cause being anti-GBV, the Bout of the Babes is about creating awareness around this seemingly endless battle by calling the attention of both the girl child and the boy child to the scourge of rape, domestic violence and other forms of violence that girls and women are subjected to around the world on a scale that is often difficult to quantify.. We will also touch on topics like cyberbullying.”

An opportunity to help heal

The celebrities who will take to the ring as headliners of the show have their own stories and experiences to share. The organisers are hoping that the occasion will afford them an opportunity to help heal and to spread the healing nationwide through their established music brands.

Said Aftermath: “Both artists are currently undergoing professional training in basic techniques of boxing to prepare them for the big night.”

16 Days of Activism

The Bout of the Babes is timed to coincide with the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women that falls on 25 November and kicks off the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

As fans wait in anticipation of the boxing match between Girlie of “DiBodi” and Amantle Brown of “Kgantele” fame, the venue and date will be announced in the course of time.