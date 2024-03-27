Anicia Expected To Become Miss Botswana 

* Says she was inspired rather than intimidated by Miss World Africa’s big shoes

* “I am bringing the Miss World crown home. This is a prayer from my mouth straight to God’s ears.”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The newly crowned Miss Botswana 2024, Anicia Gaothusi, expected to win the coveted title and becoming Miss Botswana was validation of her hard work, the 22-year old beauty has said.

In an interview following her crowning in a glitz and glamour affair held at the Royal Aria in Tlokweng over the weekend where Halle Hirschfeld emerged First Princess and Sebaga Manyapetsa Second Princess, the easy-on-the-eye native of Tutume was the image of confidence.

“Even if I didn’t win the crown, the whole Miss Botswana teachings and journey would have been a victory,” she told Time Out. “It took so much to prepare for this crowning moment.

Essence of unity

“I simply had to believe in myself because I had experienced challenges that made me doubtful but the competition taught me to have hope and believe in my abilities.

“It has been a long dream of mine to see the former queen placing the crown on my head. It is therefore a dream come true and I am grateful to Batswana for rallying behind me. The Miss Botswana platform will serve as growth for me and others.”

Anicia believes she stood out from the other finalists in the finale because of her unique personality that epitomises the essence of unity as a foundation upon which the nation’s strength and prosperity are built.

Q&A segment

She said she firmly believes in unity because as a unified collective, people and nations build a synergy for uplifting one another and in turn propelling themselves to greatness.

Anicia, now Miss Botswana, had given a similar answer during the pageant’s Question & Answer segment when the Top 5 contestants were asked why they wanted to become ambassadors of the nation as Miss Botswana.

“I believe that the attributes of a Motswana young lady are a lot and one that I pride myself in is unity.” she answered the judges.

Miss Teen Int’l runner-up

“My dress, makeup and hair were expertly made and applies by a Motswana because if we are united in purpose, we embody the very essence of what it means to be Miss Botswana.”

Like her predecessors, the new queen has ambitions of winning the Miss World title. Anicia is set to use her pageantry experience on the world stage, having been emerged second runner-up of Miss Teen International 2019 that took place in New Delhi, India.

As Lesego Chombo’s successor, Anicia said she was not under any pressure to fill in the big shoes of Miss World Africa but was inspired.

Much inspired

She will represent Botswana at the 72nd edition of Miss World early next year. “I am much inspired by former queens and am looking forward to walking this journey with them guiding me towards my dream of winning Miss World,” she said.

“I am bringing the crown home. This is a prayer from my mouth straight to God’s ears.”

As an advocate of primary healthcare, Anicia’s Beauty with a Purpose project is called Lights for empowering people for health.

A grandmother’s guidance

She drew inspiration for the project from her grandmother, a retired nurse under whose care and guidance she grew up.

“That sparked an interest in me to help people and empower them in the basic need of maintaining good health so that they become their own saviours, especially the underprivileged.”