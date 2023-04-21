Artists and Enthusiasts To Mark International Jazz Day

Botswana Society for Jazz Education has a star-studded lineup featuring the legendary Bhudaza Mapefane

UNESCO designated 30 April as International Jazz Day in 2011

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Award winning jazz legend Bhudaza Mapefane will join Batswana artists Mpho Sebina and Kennedy Thal and others at Showcase Molapo Crossing for a jazz concert to celebrate International Jazz Day on 30 April.

Organised by the Botswana Society for Jazz Education (BOSJE), the concert will mark International Jazz Day which falls on 30 April, so declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2011 as the world’s largest celebration of jazz music.

“We have been hosting this celebration since 2017 and have always had an all local lineup of artists,” the organiser of the show, Abbie Muzenda, told Time Out.

Phenomenal

“This year we decided to bring Bhudaza because he is a phenomenal jazz artist who has created a sound that people have marvelled at for years. He has been influential and we can learn a lot from him.”

International Jazz Day

International Jazz Day is an important day of celebration for jazz lovers around the world that serves as a reminder of the power of music to bring people together and to promote peace, unity and understanding.

The day is celebrated in various ways around the world, with many cities and communities having concerts, festivals and other events that showcase jazz music and its cultural significance.

Unique ability

“As the Botswana Society for Jazz Education, we want the jazz celebrations to be held in Botswana where we have jazz artists and enthusiasts from all walks of life coming to our country to celebrate this day,” Muzenda said.

“Jazz has a unique ability to transcend cultural and linguistic barriers and has been used to promote cross-cultural understanding and cooperation. In addition to its cultural significance, jazz music also has a significant economic impact.”

Workshops

Muzenda added that patrons can expect to have a good time at the music concert as jazz is an expensive and classic music genre. There will be wine and beer tastings as revellers mix and mingle with the artists.

“We will also host workshops that are open to everyone interested in music from 25 to 28 April at the Molapo Showcase,” she said.

Tickets to the concert can be found at Liquorama outlets at Molapo Crossing, Riverwalk and Middle Star in Gaborone ranging from P800 (Double VIP) and P250 (Double Early Bird) to P150 (Single).