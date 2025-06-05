Banana Club Closes a Sold-Out Showcase at RMB Latitudes 

In a milestone that signals the rise of Botswana’s presence in contemporary African art, Banana Club’s debut booth at the prestigious RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2025 saw a complete sell-out of miniature oil paintings by Katlego C.L. Twala

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

When Banana Club stepped onto the sprawling art-scape of RMB Latitudes 2025 recently, few could have predicted just how deeply their offering would resonate.

Over the course of a single weekend, the Gaborone-based collective sold out its entire showcase – a delicate and emotive series of 16 miniature oil paintings by rising artist Katlego C.L. Twala. The sold-out status wasn’t just a triumph of commerce but was also a testament to the transformative power of honest, intimate storytelling in art.

Humanity of Twala’s brushwork

Curated as part of the Banana Club Artist Fund, the exhibition quietly commanded attention through its exploration of the nuanced emotional terrain between a mother and son set within a present-day Botswana household.

Collectors, curators, and fairgoers were visibly moved, drawn into the intimacy and humanity of Twala’s brushwork.

The artist used her residency with Banana Club to peel back the layers of familial intimacy—offering a rare, meditative glimpse into the emotional pulse of Botswana’s domestic spaces. Each painting, though miniature in scale, was expansive in feeling.

Between the pieces and the viewers

“My experience at the fair was truly eye-opening,” Twala told Time Out. “I had the opportunity to share my work and the stories behind it with fellow art enthusiasts, which sparked meaningful conversations and dialogue between the pieces and the viewers.”

Her sentiment was echoed by audiences that lingered long at the booth, often leaving with more than just artwork but with introspective questions about their own relational landscapes.

Beyond personal success, Twala noted the value of encountering a diverse array of artists and perspectives from across the continent. “There was such a diverse range of artists and perspectives on display,” she said.

Connection, conversation, collecting

“I deeply resonated with some artworks and had the privilege of holding deep conversations with the artists about their practice and inspiration.”

This exchange of ideas reflects a powerful undercurrent within the African art world – a growing ecosystem that is as much about connection and conversation as it is about collecting.

Founded by curator and cultural agitator Tanlume Enyatseng, Banana Club has become a bold new voice in Botswana’s cultural landscape. The collective focuses on creating sustainable, community-rooted opportunities for artists to flourish.

Shifting the art narrative

Its presence at RMB Latitudes was a culmination of years of thoughtful groundwork. “This was more than just a presentation – it was a pivotal moment for Botswana’s contemporary art ecosystem,” said Enyatseng.

“To see such deep engagement with Katlego’s work and the stories behind it reaffirms the importance of platforms that are committed to nurturing and presenting emerging voices from our region.”

The Banana Club Artist Fund, which supported Twala’s journey, has already begun shifting the art narrative in Southern Africa, creating space for authentic expression while also strategically placing emerging talent in conversations that span the continent.