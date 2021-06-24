Banana Emoji introduces its first capsule winter 2021 collection

Multi-disciplinary consultancy, Banana Emoji, is introducing its first exclusive capsule collection for Winter 2021. This is an all black and gender-fluid street style clothing line consisting of sweaters and hoodies inspired by the everyday hustle and grind of African creatives.

“This is an untitled collection that focuses on essentials for a contemporary winter wardrobe with streetwear essentials for all genders,” says founder Tanlume Enyatseng about the collection.

“As a creative brand deeply rooted in curating African art and experiences, we were inspired by the hardworking African artist who, despite the many challenges we face, continues to find new and innovative ways to engage with their audience.

“But it is a limited edition because we are producing a very small number of pieces. So whoever manages to buy a piece will be a part of something special that will never be duplicated.”

The capsule collection is made up of three sweater designs, one of which is a hoodie. The versatile design of all these garments allows them to be adapted to the consumer’s personal style. The designs will be available worldwide in a wide range of sizes, from S to XXXL. Pre-orders are now available on WhatsApp number +267 72 892 861.

Sitting at the intersection of brands, culture and audiences, Banana Emoji is a multi-disciplinary consultancy that uses its unique insight into niche audiences and subcultures to curate multimedia content and experiences that connect individuals and organisations looking to grow their brands.

What began as an online publication has now ventured out to provoke a change in consciousness, becoming a manifesto for an audience with an appetite to be informed and inspired to imagine.