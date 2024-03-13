BATSWANA FEEL ROBBED OF MISS WORLD CROWN

Lesego La Batswana” tallied more points than most

Lesego Chombo in the Top 4 and crowned Miss World Africa

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

While Miss World Botswana, Lesego Chombo, just re-wrote history at the Miss World finale in India by emerging in the Top 4 Miss World finalists and becoming Miss World Africa, Batswana feel she was robbed of the ultimate Miss World crown.

Nationwide, the bone of contention is that the overall results of the world competition fell short of recognising true talent and beauty as Chombo’s grace, poise, wit and a winning track record deserved the crown.

They went into pique when Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic was crowned Miss World 2024.

Nothing personal

It was nothing personal about the Polish beauty but about the intolerable anti-climax that came inspite of the uninterrupted and progressive tally that their nation’s leading beauty had been building until the last moment.

Scores of Batswana had gathered in different watch parties across the country to witness the crowning moment that was broadcasted live on Botswana Television.

They were in a jubilant mood when Lesego Chombo made the Top 12 and then the Top 8 finalists at which the smaller bevy of beauties participated in a Question-and-Answer round addressing topics discussed at the last G20 Summit.

Messika neckpiece and Nura Bloom gown

Prior to the televised finale, Miss World had held a series of events during the pageant’s preliminary stages in which Chombo won the “fast track” spot in the Top 40 of the Miss World Competition.

“Lesego la Batswana,” as she is affectionately called across the nation, made the Top 4 contestants representing different regions of the world – Africa, Asia and Oceania, Europe and the Americas and the Caribbean – where she was asked to pitch to a panel of judges why she should be crowned the next Miss World.

Decked out in a locally designed lilac Nura Bloom gown and a 4.6 million Euro Messika diamond neckpiece, the ever-confident native of Shorobe near the world-famous resort town of Maun responded with poise and inimitable eloquence:

“I am the true essence of Beauty with a Purpose. For as long as I can remember, I have always used my skills, passion, talent, intellect and love to uplift the lives of those around me. I have done so through my Genesis Project which levels the playing field for children living in poverty.

“I use my legal expertise to offer legal solutions to those who cannot afford them, and each and every day I shall love in kindness.

“But most importantly, I love this platform and I aspire to live in a world where Beauty with a Purpose is not just a Miss World concept but (is where) each person uses that quality that makes them beautiful to uplift the lives of those around them.

“As Julia Morley says, is it not better to light one candle than not to see in darkness? I aspire to be the driving force that inspires the world to light their own little candles.”

Second Miss World Africa from Botswana

And thus 14 years later, Chombo takes the Miss World Africa baton from Miss World first runner-up and Miss Botswana 2010, Emma Wareus.

Significantly, inspite of the outcome, Chombo’s Miss World journey shines as a beacon of inspiration and represents the essence of beauty beyond superficial standards.

In her final remarks on social media that she signed off as Lesego la Batswana, the newly crowned Miss World Africa thanked Miss World Organisation for trusting her to light candles and hopes and service across the globe.

“My cup overflows … May lives be changed by the work we do under the Beauty with a Purpose,” she posted.

“Thank you Batswana. You have left a mark here and everyone knows a small but mighty nation because you have supported me so loudly and victoriously.”