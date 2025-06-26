Held under a winter sky in the heart of Mogobane’s magical poplar trees, this culinary experience offered more than just food but served up a full course of culture, connection and celebration

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

There was something symbolic about driving away from Gaborone into the stillness of Mogobane, as if we were shedding the pace of city life to make space for something more intentional.

Tucked among the towering dipopolere trees, the inaugural Between U And I Long Table Experience unfolded like a dream. As soon as we arrived, our hands were washed in a ceremonial welcome, an act so simple, yet so central to Setswana hospitality, setting the tone for what was to come.

Gastronomy

Created by Uyapo Ketogetswe, the Long Table Experience is not merely about indulgence – it’s about immersion. What began as a boutique food affair scaled into a breathtaking 90-guest table experience that paid homage to Botswana’s landscapes, ingredients and people.

“We were aiming for 50 people, and in just three weeks we reached 90,” Ketogetswe said. “It shows how hungry Batswana are for intentional, quality experiences rooted in who we are.”

Indeed, the food was divine. The journey started with a potato and leek soup laced with garlic and coconut cream, elevated by crispy rosemary croutons – an aromatic blanket perfect for the cool winter breeze, made warmer by sips of Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay.

Plates that tell a story

Each dish was crafted with care and layered with meaning. The citrus chicken and grilled halloumi salads, both bright with sweetcorn, avocado, and zingy vinaigrette, echoed freshness and seasonality.

Then came the entrée, a remarkable reimagination of local ingredients: Mosutlhane risotto – a twist on the traditional Setswana staple – accompanied by char-grilled rump steak or grilled tofu, drizzled in bold morula chimichurri.

Paired with deep reds like Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, the main course was a nod to our heritage elevated to fine dining.

Dining among trees

Dessert sealed the experience with decadence. Whether you chose the chocolate mousse or the layered cake, both were crowned with biscuit soil, candied orange, and vanilla ice cream, harmonising texture, flavour, and just a touch of nostalgia.

But this wasn’t just about the food. Guests wandered off between courses to capture the enchanting tree garden bathed in winter light. Managed by the Mogobane Village Development Committee (VDC), the setting added both purpose and poetry to the event.

Partnerships

“The idea is to host each Long Table Experience in different locations across Botswana,” Ketogetswe told us, announcing Maun as the next stop on 30 September. “We want to shine a spotlight on Destination Botswana through food.”

To elevate the experience, Woolworths, Torch Studios, and All Things Events partnered in bringing this culinary story to life, blending luxury, ambiance and authenticity under one canopy.