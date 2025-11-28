BIHL Life Stories Anthology Launched

A pioneering literary partnership has given birth to the BIHL Life Stories anthology, a memoir collection preserving Botswana’s lived experiences through the voices of its people

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s literary landscape entered a defining moment with the official launch of the BIHL Life Stories anthology, a memoir-focused publication created through a partnership between Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) Group, Petlo Literary Arts and Botswana Open University (BOU). The project, which began with nationwide storytelling workshops, aims to build a lasting national archive grounded in the lived experiences of Batswana.

CELEBRATING THREE LIVES

The anthology brings together memoirs from three distinctive figures: musician and karate champion Socca Moruakgomo, teacher and board game innovator Babedi Maruping, and Radio Botswana veteran Batho Molema. Their life stories were developed in collaboration with writers Omphile Sharon Monnana, Gae Maduo and Dr. Teedzani Thapelo, who shaped each narrative into a polished and intimate account.

A COMMITMENT TO LITERACY AND LEGACY

Speaking at the launch, BIHL Group CEO Catherine Lesetedi described the book as the culmination of two years of reflection and intentional creativity. She reaffirmed BIHL’s belief that literacy is “a tool for empowerment, identity and societal progress,” noting the organisation’s long-standing investment in education through literacy programmes and essay competitions.

Lesetedi said the project reinforces BIHL’s mission to strengthen communities and safeguard stories before they fade. “Our stories are treasures,” she emphasised, pointing to the need to preserve memory as part of national identity.

GUARDIANS OF THE NARRATIVE

Petlo Literary Arts founder Barolong Seboni called the collection “a testament to the belief that the stories we tell are our most enduring form of wealth.”

“A nation without its stories is a nation without a map, and Petlo ensures our map remains detailed and readable for generations to come,” he said.

He credited BOU as the project’s architectural backbone, providing workshop spaces, mentorship environments and technical expertise that shaped the anthology into a refined publication.

With its blend of personal history, professional craftsmanship and national pride, the BIHL Life Stories anthology marks a powerful step toward building a comprehensive literary archive for future generations.

