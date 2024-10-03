Botswana Celebrates Independence Day with a Flavorful Feast in Ramotswa

GAZETTE REPORTER

This past Independence Day was a memorable one for the community of Ramotswa village as CA Sales, in collaboration with Robertson Spices and Choppies, hosted a grand community lunch at the main kgotla. The event marked two significant milestones: Botswana’s 58th year of independence and Robertson Spices’ 100-year anniversary of enhancing local cuisine.

Heartfelt gesture

The celebration aimed to give back to the community, acknowledging the support Robertson Spices has enjoyed over the past century. In a heartfelt gesture, the organizers provided a sumptuous feast, distributed 200 food hampers, and donated five wheelchairs and seven walkers to elderly residents, ensuring that the celebration catered to both the body and soul of the community.

The event’s meals were prepared by three talented chefs who emerged victorious from the first-ever Robertson’s Cook-Off competition: Tefo Sebapalo, Dabilani Shashane, and Charity Motsage. Using their favorite Robertson Spices, the chefs prepared a spread that included beef stew, morogo (traditional greens), and other local dishes, all cooked over an open fire in size 30 pots. Motsage shared that although preparing meals for the entire community was a challenging task, it was also enjoyable, as it required blending traditional cuisine with the unique flavours of Robertson Spices. This fusion created a culinary experience that left the attendees impressed and satisfied.

The Chief of the BaLete tribe, Kgosi Mosadi Seboko expressed her deep gratitude during the event. She fondly recalled how Robertson’s ginger has been a staple in the preparation of ginger beer for many kgotla celebrations in Ramotswa, making the brand an integral part of the village’s cultural and culinary traditions.

Bringing the community together



Boago Mahatlane, Marketing Manager of CA Sales, expressed her pride in the event, emphasizing the importance of community involvement. “This celebration was all about giving back to the people who have supported us for so many years. By having the winners of the Robertson’s Cook-Off prepare meals, we wanted to showcase local talent and bring the community together through food. It was a beautiful way to blend tradition and innovation, and I’m thrilled to see how much everyone enjoyed the experience. This event reflects the heart of what Robertson Spices and our partners stand for—community and shared joy.”

Power of unity



The Ramotswa community left the event with full hearts and bellies, not only celebrating Botswana’s independence but also Robertson Spices’ enduring legacy in Botswana’s kitchens for a century. The collaboration between CA Sales, Robertson Spices, and Choppies highlighted the power of unity and shared purpose in giving back to those who have supported them throughout out the years.