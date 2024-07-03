Botswana’s Outstanding Comic Gem Set to Shine in Kenya

Thapelo Malani’s recent itinerary has been nothing short of impressive and belies his blindness

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Thapelo Malani is on a roll. Fresh off his stellar performance at the #NotSoDryComedyTour at Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino recently, this is of Botswana’s most talented rib cracker who is now gearing up to take his unique brand of humour to Kenya.

Following a whirlwind tour in South Africa, Malani is set to perform at the Punchline Comedy Club Invasion in Nairobi on Saturday 6 July.

His recent itinerary has been nothing short of impressive. On 29 June, he performed at the 99% Xhosa Comedy show in Gqeberha, South Africa where he shared the stage with top South African comedians like David Kau, Ndumiso Lindi and Khanyisa Bunu, as well as Nigerian comedian Angel Gabriel.

99% Xhosa Comedy

The following day he made an appearance at a Bioscope Sundays Comedy event in Johannesburg.

The 99% Xhosa Comedy show is renowned for its vibrant line-up of professional comedians and is one of South Africa’s most popular vernacular stand-up comedy shows.

“This year, for the first time, it included some of the best comedians from across Africa, with Malani standing out among the top talent from the Eastern Cape and beyond,” read a statement from Major Moves Comedy.

East Africa

Malani has now set his sights on East Africa where his debut in Kenya will see him perform alongside award-winning comedians from Nigeria, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

This native of Maitengwe has carved a notable niche on the Botswana comedy scene since his debut at the 4th Annual Heavyweights International Comedy Festival.

Despite being visually impaired, he has become one of the most fearlessly funny comics working today, drawing humour from the absurd, the ridiculous, and his own life experiences as a blind young man.

Relatable storytelling

His comedic journey has taken him across Southern Africa, with performances in Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Malani’s ability to connect with audiences through his sharp wit and relatable storytelling has made him a beloved figure in the comedy circuit. As he prepares for his Kenyan debut, he continues to be a shining example of Botswana’s rich comedic talent.

His relentless passion for comedy and fearless approach to life ensure that wherever he goes, laughter is sure to follow.