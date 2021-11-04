Botswana’s RDC Properties brings life to art in hotel properties

The Johannesburg Rosebank property, where contemporary art where art is decidedly promoted, is the latest addition to a portfolio that includes Protea by Marriott at Masa Centre in Gaborone, Aha Chobe Marina Lodge in Kasane and Isalo Rock Lodge in Madagascar

RORISANG MOGOJWE

The trendy new Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank property, owned by BSE-listed property company RDC Limited, is set to officially launch on Thursday 11 November, in a grand opening ceremony in Johannesburg.

Unveiled in August, the hotel caters to young professional millennials and business travellers with a flair for beautiful art, music, and fashion right in the heart of creative and lively Jozi.

The Radisson RED is nestled in the vibrant Rosebank, which is home to renowned art galleries and some of the Johannesburg’s finest restaurants, providing for leisure and business travel. It is instantly recognisable, thanks to its life-size angel wing sculpture.

Dubbed “The Mundane and the Magical,” the sculpture is made from reclaimed ironing bases by South African artist Usha Seejarim.

Featuring 222 standard rooms and suites, Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank embodies art through its interior design and displays, which the hotel curator believes contributes to the contemporary art discourse by presenting a diverse array of visual art forms from emerging and established artists across the African continent.

The Curator of the Hotel, Carly de Jong, spoke to the uniqueness of the RED brand, the distinct art pieces adorning the hotel, and the vibrant ambiance of the Radisson RED.

“The hotel brings to life Radisson RED’s bold brand ethos with its eclectic art and the colourful accents of its interior design, including custom African-print wallpaper for each floor, street-style art displays which will rotate every six months, and high-tech additions like an interactive digi-wall and Chromecast televisions in each room,” de Jong said.

The CEO of RDC Properties, Jacopo Pari, noted that the Radisson RED brand and the ethos were strategically aligned to that of RDC Properties, adding that the brand brought diversity to their hospitality portfolio which includes the Protea by Marriott at Masa Centre in Gaborone, Aha Chobe Marina Lodge in Kasane and Isalo Rock Lodge in Madagascar.

“Radisson RED embodied what we needed in a partner – fresh, innovative, cutting edge and bold, but even more than that; honest, authentic, consistent, drawing its inspiration from people,” Pari asserted.