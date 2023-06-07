Bouncy Speaks Out on Urge to Quit

“We are breaking our backs and banks to bring about something that might not pay,” she says as she backtracks on her decision after dropping a new EP

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

“Kgaratlha” (Try Hard) is the latest and leading single from Maureen “Bouncy” Maila’s new EP, “The Journey Part 1,” that has kept the songbird going despite her stated strong urge to quit music.

The 8-track genre-fluid EP comprises songs that she has released since the beginning of her music career. It was produced by PrezBeats, Berrybone and Bangu Matenge, who also mixed and mastered the new offering.

“‘Kgaratlha’ resonates with me mainly because it was never a song but a prayer – an answered prayer,” she told Time Out in an interview.

In a very dark place

“When I wrote it, I was in a very dark place and I felt as if I was drowning. I ran to God and He saved me from all the mental turmoil.”

The musician shared that she was on the verge of quitting her music career after she woke up one day and felt that all the hard work was thankless.

However, after listening to her EP, it dawned on her that her discouragement did not stem from lack of talent or what she was offering to the market and decided to let God take the wheel through her journey henceforward.

“Our industry does not pay us enough to expand or make our creativity flourish,” she said. “An artist usually spends more than what they are paid for a performance or booking.

In her DNA

“Our industry is so sad and is killing our creativity because we are basically breaking our backs and banks to bring about something that might not pay you.”

The “Peter” hitmaker said even though the music industry continues to throw curveballs at her, she will not be quitting because music is in her DNA.

“Music is the only way I know how to live,” she noted. “By quitting I would be quitting myself and failing who I am in the process.”

Rave reviews

Bouncy’s new music offering has garnered rave reviews online, from her lyrical prowess to the creative and crisp visuals of her “Kgaratlha” video that hit the market last week.

The EP consists of her four previously released singles, namely Peter, Ba Mageba, Crazy and Panana and four brand new ones, Skim Same, Kgaratlha, Tlogela and Mabina di Tsholwa.

The ‘bouncing back’ EP is available on all digital stores.