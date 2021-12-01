Clash of Music Giants slated for Fora Farm

Vee Mampeezy, Jah Prayzah, Charma Gal, Slizer and Franco to battle it out on stage

Bottles will not be allowed for security reasons

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Zen Promotions is mounting a music festival to celebrate the greatness of African music the crème de la crème of crowd pulling stars Franco Lesokwane, Charma Gal, Zimbabwe’s Jah Prayzah, Vee Mampeezy and Slizer at Fora Farm in Kumakwane on 10 December 2021.

“Jah Prayzah has collaborated with most of the artists on the lineup and I am confident that he will not leave Botswana without planting a seed of togetherness as he always does,” said event promoter Zenzele Hirshchfeld of Zen Promotions at a press brief on Monday this week. “This event does not only celebrate the music part of the business but it celebrates the greatness of what the power of art can do.”

The multi-talented Zimbabwean singer and songwriter Jah Prayzah has a new hit titled “Dangerous” that is currently trending on Tik Tok. Hirshchfeld said she hopes to attract immense support from Batswana and those from the great nation of Zimbabwe who live in the country. “One thing I love about Jah is that he has a following of his own citizenship that follows him wherever he goes,” she said.

The Zimbabwean artist will arrive in Botswana on 8 December, two days before the show to ensure there are no delays. Kwasa star Franco Lesokwane, who owns Fiora Farm, has emphasized that security and safety of their patrons is a priority, saying they will be working with the police. He noted that the farm has hosted successful events without incident.

To illustrate their commitment to safety, he said cooler boxes will be allowed only with tin cans because bottles are a potential hazard. “No one will be allowed into the farm without a mask and the place allows people to maintain social distancing,” Franco said.

Tickets are available at P170 for early birds, P250 at the gate and P500 for VIPs at Liquorama and House of Khumali at Molapo Crossing.