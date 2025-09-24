Creatives Urged to Harness Global Opportunities

A lively session on international collaborations at the Creatives Industry Summit exposed how embassies can open global doors for Botswana’s artists if the government and creatives play their part

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

At the inaugural Creatives Industry Summit hosted by the Botswana Entertainment Promoters Association (BEPA) at the National Museum and Art Gallery in Gaborone recently, one session stood out for its urgency and global relevance: international collaborations.

Diplomats, artists, and industry leaders exchanged ideas on how Botswana’s creatives can leverage embassies, global event agencies, and cultural diplomacy to take their work beyond borders.

EMBASSIES AS CULTURAL CONNECTORS

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Botswana, Dr Oleksiy Syvak, stressed that embassies are not just diplomatic outposts but cultural connectors.

“We are looking for people who understand their audience better,” he said. “What message do you want to deliver to the world? Our role is to connect people and see how they can work together to reach these audiences.”

His call underscored the importance of artists positioning themselves as cultural ambassadors, shaping how Botswana is seen abroad.

Creative consultant Eddy Mihigo said that while artists are making strides in positioning themselves for such opportunities, more work is needed in packaging and profiling.

GOVERNMENT INERTIA

But Oarabile Carol Keosedile, the Secretary General of the Botswana Film Association (BOFIA), argued that readiness is not the problem in the film and television sector, it is government inertia.

“For three years we have had partnerships lined up through embassies and international film platforms but government entities have failed to sign,” she said, an issue that continues to stall the sector’s growth.

“Film is diplomacy. We need treaties and co-production deals. The government can then ignore us because they would have done us a huge favour.”

ART AS BUSINESS

For the Acting CEO of the National Arts Council of Botswana (NACB), Otsetswe Koboyankwe, the issue is mindset. “You have to think and take yourself as a business,” she said. “When it comes to creating your profile and brand, always be ready for any opportunity that comes.”

She revealed that NACB has already secured international scholarships through embassy collaborations but some creatives have been disqualified due to the lack of IELTS English certification.

“We encourage creatives to keep improving themselves for opportunities,” she added.

STALLING MOMENTUM

The session laid bare both the potential and fragility of international collaborations. On one hand, embassies are willing to support artistic exports. On the other, systemic gaps – from missing government signatures to basic skills requirements – are stalling momentum.