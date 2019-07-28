Local talent participating in the show revealed

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The local version of popular dating show, Date My Family Botswana’s premiere end of last week gave viewers a front row seat to witness would-be Batswana couples test their compatibility through a daunting date with the potential partner’s family.

Great enthusiasm was built around the show that is set to gain popularity among its viewers. But divided opinions have already been shared about the sound and quality of the reality TV show while familiar faces in the first episode sparked conversation.

“Comments have been made about the quality of the show but the takeaway here is that a local production company was used and there is always room for improvement,” said Corporate Affairs manager of Multichoice Botswana, Thembile Ndzinge-Legwaila. “Let us celebrate the fact that this company is Botswana-owned and run and so it is the beginning of great things. Otherwise we are proud of this moment at Multichoice Botswana,”

Date My Family Botswana premiered on Thursday 18 July 2019 on Zambezi Magic, DStv channel 162. Zambezi Magic collaborated with a local production company called Motion Blur to produce the first season comprising of 13 episodes. The production credits at the end of the hit show reveal that radio jockey at Yarona FM, Mdu Madzwamuse, popularly known as “Mdu Tha Party,” is the voice over artist while special thanks were given to Keno Custom suites for dressing the show’s driver, Justice Hubane. Avani Hotel was also credited for hosting the couple’s first date.

Bongani Matlebe, Senior Account Manager for DStv Media Sales said: “It’s been a long and hard road to get to where we are. Fifteen months ago, sponsoring partners of the show, Multichoice Botswana, Botswana Life and H&G Advertising, were trying to bring us what we have today, which is the Date My Family Botswana, and we are so proud. The journey gets more exciting because we are also expecting more locally produced content as we await the premiere of short films called ‘Mirages’ and ‘Stuck in September.’”

Date My Family is a dating show with a twist where bachelors and bachelorettes share a meal with three different families while their potential partner watches how everything unfolds from a monitor in a separate room. The friends of the possible dates ask the best questions, take no nonsense and bring out the ugly in the person who will potentially pick their friend.

Batswana can book a weekly date night with Date My Family Botswana on Thursdays from 18 July at 21.30pm on Zambezi Magic (DStv channel 162). Viewers can also stream it live on DStv Now or download the DStv Now mobile app to enjoy those first-date moments.