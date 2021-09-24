MultiChoice Is Back With Another Jam-Packed Content Showcase

MultiChoice Botswana gives a glimpse of upcoming content during virtual showcase

Every year MultiChoice Botswana brings media practitioners and social media influencers together for a sneak peek into its exciting forthcoming content.

This year, a second content showcase was added their DStv and Showmax platforms and enhancements of their digital customer care platforms. Broadcast virtually in order to abide by social distancing protocols, the #ReMoteng Sport-themed Showcase was hosted by the ever-glamorous TV personality known for her role as host on Btv’s Flava Dome, Sadi Dikgaka.

Sadi, alongside MultiChoice Botswana’s Head of Marketing, Shadi Linchwe and Corporate Affairs Manager Thembi Legwaila, took guests through a lively and punchy rundown of what DStv customers can look forward to in upcoming months.

“Content is who we are and what we do at MultiChoice Botswana and we are filled with excitement at every chance we get to share what is on offer,” said Linchwe.

“What we have found during this past year is that television content has truly become the centre of our lives. Whether it’s catching up on the news, staying indoors and bingeing on movies, trying to keep the newly home-schooled kids entertained or salivating over the return of sports, there is high demand for television right now and DStv has more than enough to keep customers entertained.” ????

This Content Showcase paid special attention to the return of live football in particular and highlighted the abundance of new sports to come. More importantly, it focused on the pride that Batswana felt with the performance of their nation’s athletes at the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Paralympics and the World Under 20 Championships. “Sport is an undeniable unifier,” said Thembi Legwaila. “Whether you are a diehard fan or an ‘as-and-when’ spectator, you cannot help but be part of the magic of sport when there is a world sporting event.

“We decided to theme this Showcase as #ReMoteng in Sport because we wanted to pay homage to how important it was for us as a nation to be able to watch our athletes fly the blue, black and white flag high in Tokyo and Nairobi during what has probably been the most challenging time we have all ever encountered. There is no denying that this restored a sense of hope and has given us something to look forward to as we prepare to see our athletes do even more, thanks to SuperSport, the World of Champions.”

Guests were also treated to reels of exciting African and international content to come, including Dance Africa Dance, a ZeeWorld (DStv 166) production which sees the channel going in search of Africa’s best dancers. Starting 18 September, the show will feature dancers from 10 different African countries, including Botswana, battling it out on the dance floor.

Customers can also look forward to the return of Uthando Ne’sthembu for an explosive 5th season airing Thursdays at 8.30pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161 as well as newly launched Love Me or Leave Me on DStv’s HONEY channel (173) on Fridays at 10pm. Love Me or Leave Me sees four unhappy couples come together to find a reason to fight through their problems.

To bring an end to the #ReMoteng-themed event, guests were treated to a personalised shout-out from Botswana’s first Olympic medal winner, Nijel Amos. This was a perfect ending to an event put together to bring the media a front-seat view of all the greatness to come on DStv.